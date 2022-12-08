Radiopharmaceutical Market Projected to Grow Explosively with the CAGR of 8.2 % Forecast to 2022-2028
Radiopharmaceutical Market Share to Reach USD 11.9 Billion, Globally by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Zion Market Research
Radiopharmaceutical Market-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Statistical Evidence, and Forecast 2022–2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Radiopharmaceutical industry accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain income of almost US$ 11.9 billion in 2028. Apparently, Radiopharmaceutical Market is set to register humungous gains of nearly 8.2% in time interval of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, expansion of radiopharmaceutical market over next six years is subject to humungous demand for nuclear drugs such as PET scans & SPECT scans for diagnosing ailments including cancer & other forms of chronic disorders during its preliminary phase. In addition to this, large-scale use of medical imaging techniques as a diagnostic method is enlarging scope of radiopharmaceutical industry surge. Furthermore, rise in diagnostic units in developed countries such as Canada, the U.S., Germany, and the UK will open new vistas of growth for radiopharmaceutical industry. Massive utility of 99m Tc radiopharmaceutical in neuroendocrine tumor imaging method as well as thyroid uptake pertechnetate will exalt industry landscape. Use of new technologies in nuclear imaging including PET and SPECT will enlarge market size. Nonetheless, massive costs incurred in producing radiopharmaceuticals in comparison to ROI can restrict growth of radiopharmaceutical industry.
Expansion of technetium-99 segment over next six years can be credited to use of the radioisotope for morphological imaging of internal body parts such as kidneys, liver, and bones. Apart from this, easy access of this radioisotope at reduced prices is set to produce huge demand for radioisotope in near future.
Oncology Segment To Expand Rapidly Over Forecasting Timeline
Swift elevation of oncology segment in next six years can be credited to rise in occurrence of cancer across various age-groups of population. In addition to this, rise in use of PET methods for diagnosing cancer will have huge impact on growth of oncology segment.
Hospitals Segment To Account Significantly Towards Overall Market Size By 2028
A prominent rise in segmental expansion over ensuing years can be due to acceptance of myriad imaging techniques involving MRI scan or PET scan coupled with rise in presence of medical experts in radiology department globally. Additionally, humungous use of radiopharmaceutical in hospitals and clinics has paved a way for segmental expansion.
North America To Make Notable Contributions Towards Regional Market Growth By 2028
Rise in occurrence of cancer and easy access to radiopharmaceuticals will contribute majorly towards regional market size. Prominent increase in use of nuclear medicine by doctors in countries such as Canada and the U.S. will account noticeably towards growth of radiopharmaceutical market in North America.
Some of the key players profiled in study and impacting market growth are The Bracco Group, Jubilant Pharmova, IBA Molecular Imaging Private Limited, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Nordion Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, and Siemens Healthineers AG.
Radiopharmaceuticals are a class of radioactive substances that can be utilized for therapeutic purpose or diagnostic purpose. Moreover, radiopharmaceuticals find large-scale applications in breast cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. In addition to this, the product also finds myriad utility in nuclear medicine. However, administration of radiopharmaceuticals is systemic and they are projected to be restricted to particular tissues owing to its bio-molecular features. Additionally, radiopharmaceuticals actively emit radiation and this makes their storage difficult in comparison to non-radioactive pharmaceuticals. This has restricted use of radiopharmaceuticals.
The global Radiopharmaceutical Market is segmented as follows:
By Radioisotope Type
Technetium-99
Fluorine-18
Iodine-131
Leutetium-177
By Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Gastroenterology
Neuroendocrinology
Neurology
Nephrology
By Source
Cyclotrons
Nuclear Reactors
By End-User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Labs
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
