Cryocooler Market Size Estimated to Surpass USD 18.4 Billion by 2026, With 8.5% CAGR Rise | IndustryARC

The extensive deployment of cryocoolers for defense and military applications driving the growth of global cryocoolers market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cryocooler Market size is anticipated to surpass $18.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Cryocooler is a mechanical refrigerator designed to cool an application down to cryogenics temperatures. Cryocoolers are significantly used for applications in the transportation/storage of gases at extremely low temperatures as well as cooling of products, particularly infrared products in various applications. Cryocooling solutions have been witnessing a wide popularity across the major end-use verticals including medical, mining, power plants and are subjected to repeated as well as continuous usage, the need for regular maintenance or repair, fixing customer queries in times of malfunctioning, replacing spare parts with new ones and so on becomes highly essential. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cryocooler Market highlights the following areas –

• Technical Support services help the users or customers to select best cryocooling components or spare parts according to their industrial requirements, offering details about on-service contracts, or discounted service packages, diagnosis or repairing faults, troubleshooting technical issues along with a proper guidance on servicing intervals.

• Scheduled maintenance had been gaining a wide popularity within the Cryocooler Market owing to various service providers offering maintenance contracts, emergency support, warranty offers and so on. These services have proved to be a beneficial factor as the cryogenic components including compressors, cold heads and so on helps in early detection of defects or damages, which can ultimately benefit the end-use customers to schedule or pre-book repair or refurbishment services, within lesser costs and efforts.

• Applications including cooling in MRI systems, superconducting magnets, low temperature sensors, storage of biological cells or specimens, cyropumps for semiconductor fabrication, cryosurgery and so on are considered as some of the major factors impacting the growth of various cyrogenic hardware over the years.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Temperature Range - 50K-100K temperature range type hold the highest market share accounting for $649.3 M in 2020 and $906.0 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.3% over 2021-2026. Cryocoolers which can provide cooling within range of 50K-100K are used for applications including liquefaction of nitrogen & mixed gases and cooling the gas temperature ranges from 60-80 K.

• By Vertical - In Power and Energy vertical, applications of cryocooler includes LNG for peak shaving, Infrared sensors for thermal loss measurements, SC magnetic energy storage for peak shaving and power conditioning, SC power applications (motors, transformers etc.). The superconductor industry is closely linked to the cryogenic industry due to operating temperatures required for superconductivity being below 130K. Such cooling comes from cryocoolers.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific hold major share 33.2% of Cryocooler Market share in 2020 terms of revenue owing to increasing applications in Defense sector, Healthcare and Space sector. For instance, On May 2019, China unveiled the prototype for its sleek new magnetic levitation (maglev) train. Developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment announced that the new train is capable of travelling at a speed of 600km/h.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cryocooler Industry are -

1. Sumitomo

2. Chart Industries

3. Sunpower

4. Air Liquide

5. Janis Research

