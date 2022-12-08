Broadcast Equipment Market Size & Share Expected to Grow USD 7.35 Billion by 2026, at 5.1% CAGR | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The broadcast Equipment market will be driven by availability of alternative signal of audio devices over a standard FM radio.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Broadcast Equipment Market size is anticipated to surpass $7.35 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The market will be driven by availability of alternative signal of audio devices over a standard FM radio. The Broadcast Equipment Market will be bolstered by its high usage in the domestic production along with the exports and imports. The rising demand for various applications such as audio broadcasting in end user industries is analysed to fuel the growth of broadcast equipment. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Broadcast Equipment Market highlights the following areas –

• With advancing technologies, communication sectors are also shifting towards digital technology. Error correction and detection techniques are implemented easily in digital communication. Bandwidth consumptions are also reduced and more simultaneous talking paths are embedded into a single digital radio channel.

• The ease of buying digital media programmatically has some agencies and advertisers demanding similar systems from radio and TV. By 2020 it’s been projected that nearly $5 billion in TV ad spending will be transacted via automatic means.

• Media and Entertainment is set to dominate the Broadcast Equipment market owing to the rising demand from a growing population. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the internet and online streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Technology - Increasing adoption of smartphones and internet facilities have led the market to rise in the number of internet radio audience which is driving the growth of the global radio advertising market. As radio broadcast is an easy access, a new Cryptomania radio broadcast launched in Boston that will help people to learn from online radio stations. This is steadily entering mainstream of educating process and will help the market to grow progressively.

• By Product - The market is segmented into frequency, where ultra-high-definition (UHD) content production and transmission is rising due to increase in D2C offering (Direct-to-Consumer) through OTT services. Multichannel networks have boosted the bid for video servers. These servers act as a hosts and are used to deliver various contents or videos.

• By Geography - North America held the largest share of the Broadcast Equipment market in 2020. The increasing number of cable and satellite television channels and the rising spread of the internet have provided broadcasters with many choices to continue its dominance in the upcoming market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Broadcast Equipment Industry are -

1. Grass Valley

2. Ericsson

3. Cisco

4. Evertz Microsystems

5. Harmonic

