Ozone Sensor Market Size Expected to Reach $76.18 Million with CAGR of 5.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Increasing Number of Water & Wastewater Treatment Projects act as a Prime Factor Driving the Ozone Sensor Market Growth for Ozone Sensors

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ozone Sensor Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $76.18 Million. The growing demand for ozone sensors from various industries, primarily from food & beverage and water & wastewater treatment, is driving the market growth. In 2019, Aeroqual, a leading ozone sensor manufacturer, supplied an S930 ozone monitor to Jimco, which was used for accurate measurement of ozone levels within its food facilities during as well as after sterilizing procedures. In wastewater treatment and sewage treatment, the ozone system is utilized as comprehensive and effective disinfection for organic stuff contained in wastewater. During the process, pesticides, organics (such as organic nitrogen), biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), volatile fatty acids (VFA), and sulfur are all eliminated, significantly eliminating odors while being both cost-effective and environment friendly. With higher ozone concentrations being considered harmful to human health, there is significant adoption of ozone sensors for monitoring ozone levels in wastewater treatment plants. A result of the rising sewage treatment connections, which is directed coupled with a surge in wastewater treatment facility expansion or new projects, is further set to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2021, the portable ozone sensor held the largest market value of $29.52 Million, owing to various factors like wider adoptability from a variety of end-use industries including manufacturing, healthcare and so on.

2. Ozone sensor held the largest share of 68.6% in 2021, and is anticipated to have a significant market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to factors including increasing development towards food and beverage facilities, water & wastewater treatment plants and others.

3. North America dominated the global Ozone sensor market with a share of 35.2% in 2021, owing to a variety of factors such as the development of new wastewater treatment plants along with investments on construction of food processing facilities.

4. Increasing number of water & wastewater treatment projects along with growing development towards new healthcare facilities is analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of ozone sensors during 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Portable segment dominated the global ozone sensor market with the largest share of $29.52 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% through the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Ozone sensor held the largest market share of 68.6% in 2021, and is anticipated to have a significant growth over the forecast period 2022-2027. Ozone sensors are utilised within range of applications, including sanitization, food processing, wastewater treatment, and more, for serving industries such as water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and so on.

3. North America dominated the global Ozone sensor market with a 35.2% share in 2021, due to growing development of new wastewater treatment plants in the United States, which in turn drives the need of ozone sensors as they are used in controlling ozone content to remove viruses, bacteria, and other organic matter found in wastewater.

4. For instance, in August 2021, Pennsylvania American Water announced the commencement of the development of a new wastewater treatment plant in U.S. worth around US$ 8.7 million.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ozone Sensor industry are -

1. Honeywell

2. Mettler Toledo

3. Emerson

4. DKK-TOA Corporation

5. Hach Company

