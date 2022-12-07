Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,794 in the last 365 days.

Governor Offers Reward for Information on the Destruction of Electric Utility Infrastructure in Moore County

NORTH CAROLINA, December 7 - Raleigh

 Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.

On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 7:00 p.m., an individual or individuals attacked Duke Energy utility substations in Moore County with gunfire, damaging the utility grid and leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity. State and federal law enforcement are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

Today, the FBI published a poster seeking information on this incident.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-4444, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Offers Reward for Information on the Destruction of Electric Utility Infrastructure in Moore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.