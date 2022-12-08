Brushless DC Motor Market Size Estimated to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026, at 8.5% CAGR Growth | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in global electricity consumption & the use of electrical equipment & machines in different industries driving growth of Brushless DC Motor market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Brushless DC Motor Market size is anticipated to surpass $18.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increase in global electricity consumption and the use of electrical equipment and machines in different industries and the renewables sector are major factors driving growth in the Brushless DC Motor market, especially Permanent Magnet Synchronous Mtoors, during the forecast period. An increase in awareness regarding green vehicles and energy-efficient Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) among customers has been a key factor driving the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Brushless DC Motor Market highlights the following areas –

• The rising demand for efficient energy usage over concerns of environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas, is expected to help grow the Brushless DC Motor market in APAC.

• The inner rotor segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period. In inner rotor type motors, rotors are positioned at the centre and surrounded by stator winding.

• Automotive sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 10.9% the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in sales of electric vehicles due to rising concerns over greenhouse gases emissions, and favourable government policies in countries such as India, China and so on.

• Brushless DC Motor companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Rotor Type - The inner rotor segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period. In inner rotor type motors, rotors are positioned at the centre and surrounded by stator winding. These motors are used in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries for robotics, CNC machines, automatic door openers, and metal cutting and forming machine applications. These applications require motors that can carry out fast acceleration and deceleration of speed, offer high starting torque, have reversible action capability, and are compact.

• By Vertical - Increasing focus on R&D activities and rapid technological changes owing to the changing government norms for vehicle safety are projected to drive the market. In addition automotive safety norms are evolving in developing countries due to upcoming legislations for active and passive safety systems, which mandate the installation of safety systems in passenger cars. This considerably increases the installation of safety systems such as ABS and ESC per vehicle and thus, increases the demand for Brushless DC Motors.

• By Geography - Brushless DC Motor market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 40.5% in 2020. Increasing compliance for energy efficient motors and rising adoption of motor-driven electric vehicles are the key factors driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brushless DC Motor Industry are -

1. ABB Ltd. AMETEK Inc.

2. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

3. Siemens AG

4. Rockwell Automation

5. Toshiba Corp

