Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3004471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ben Irwin                           

STATION:  Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: December 7, 2022 / 20:22 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Eryk J. Hunt                                             

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a vehicle traveling at 75 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. The operator identified as Eryk J. Hunt also had a civilly suspended driver's license. Further investigation revealed Hunt was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A juvenile was also found unbuckled in the bed of the pickup truck being operated. Hunt was ultimately taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Cruelty to a Child.

 

Hunt was also issued numerous VCVC's as a result.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2022 / 0815 hours        

COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

