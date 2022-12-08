Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B3004471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 7, 2022 / 20:22 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Eryk J. Hunt

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a vehicle traveling at 75 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. The operator identified as Eryk J. Hunt also had a civilly suspended driver's license. Further investigation revealed Hunt was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A juvenile was also found unbuckled in the bed of the pickup truck being operated. Hunt was ultimately taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Cruelty to a Child.

Hunt was also issued numerous VCVC's as a result.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

