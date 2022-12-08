Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 22B3004471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: December 7, 2022 / 20:22 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Eryk J. Hunt
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a vehicle traveling at 75 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. The operator identified as Eryk J. Hunt also had a civilly suspended driver's license. Further investigation revealed Hunt was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A juvenile was also found unbuckled in the bed of the pickup truck being operated. Hunt was ultimately taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Cruelty to a Child.
Hunt was also issued numerous VCVC's as a result.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
