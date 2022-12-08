Industrial Surge Protection Market worth $4.05 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.49% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Surge Protection Market size is estimated to reach $4.05 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The term surge protection or transient voltage surge suppressor is used to describe electrical devices typically installed in power distribution panels, process control systems, communications systems, power strips, spike suppressor and other heavy-duty industrial systems, for the purpose of protecting against electrical surges and spikes caused by lightning. The market growth is attributed to the factor such as protection of electrical and electronics equipment from the surges instigated by starting motors or transformers, neon and sodium light starters, switching power networks, switch “bounce” in an inductive circuit, operation of fuses and circuit breakers, falling power lines, poor or intermittent contacts. Moreover, easier maintenance and reduced repairing cost ads up to its benefits owing to which the Industrial Surge Protection market flourishes. Further the eminent need to effectively protect sensitive consumer electronics from power fluctuations is expected to contribute to the growth of Industrial Surge Protection industry. Furthermore high demand for electronic appliances, an increase in the requirement to protect sensitive electronic gadgets from power fluctuations, ease of installation, and cheaper costs are driving the Industrial surge protection market share. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In Industrial Surge Protection Market, Type 1 (Permanently connected, Hard-wired) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to its application to safeguard electrical infrastructure from direct lightning strikes in service-sector and industrial buildings

2. APAC dominated the Industrial Surge Protection market size in 2021 with a share of 33%. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as implementation of advanced technologies and rising electrification among different industries, presence of large number of electronics manufacturers in this region.

3. The Automotive and Transportation sector in Industrial Surge Protections market is growing at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Technological developments followed by implementation of electrification into the automobile industry and increasing acceptance of electric vehicles contribute to growing demand for surge safety products.

4. Industrial Surge Protection companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

4. In January 2020, an investment of US $110 million was made by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation in a partnership with Arrival limited. This investment was made for the development of electric commercial vehicles which tends to increase in demand for surge protection devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Surge Protection industry are -

1. ABB

2. Schneider Electric

3. Phoenix Contact

4. GE Industrial

5. Emerson

