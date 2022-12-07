The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Announces Partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program

Chicago, IL, ILLINOIS, December 7 - Today, the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs ( IDVA ) announced a new partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP) to offer incomparable free access to legal representation for Illinois veterans and their families in appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (CAVC).





"The partnership between the IDVA and NVLSP is ideal for the state and for Illinois veterans," said IDVA Director Terry Prince. "Illinois veterans will now have even more access to vital legal representation who will defend their rights at the highest legal levels to ensure fairness in the disability benefits arena. Also, IDVA will capitalize on access to the extensive training and professional development portfolio that NVLSP offers our team. This training will be invaluable as IDVA continues to serve Illinois veterans, now and in the future."





NVLSP is a national nonprofit organization that has worked since 1981 to ensure the government delivers to our nation's 22 million veterans and active-duty personnel the benefits to which they are entitled because of disabilities resulting from their military service to our country.





"We are delighted to work with the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, and we welcome the opportunity to leverage our shared expertise to help Illinois veterans and their families receive the benefits they have earned," said NVLSP Executive Director Paul Wright.





When disability claims are denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans have the right to appeal to the CAVC. Through this partnership, NVLSP will provide free legal representation in support of appeal cases. This process begins when the NVLSP reviews a case in which a Veteran's appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals (BVA), the highest authority within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is denied and determines there are grounds for an appeal to the CAVC. When this occurs, NVLSP offers to represent the veteran or the veteran's family at no cost. This strategic partnership between the IDVA and the NVLSP enhances an already robust legal network that includes the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network and a growing list of organizations, benefactors and volunteers who are wholly committed to serving Illinois' veterans and ensuring free legal services are available to veterans in need across Illinois.







