IDOT invites public, stakeholders to webinar on upcoming disparity study

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 7 - The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in a webinar on the upcoming disparity study to update the goals of the federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program and review current programs and policies regarding participation of minority- and woman-owned businesses on state contracts.





The disparity study will examine the current participation of all contractors on IDOT contracts, including minority- and women-owned firms, and local marketplace conditions for such businesses. Results of the study will help IDOT develop updated data on the availability of minority- and female-owned businesses and set overall goals.





As part of the study process, IDOT will host a public information webinar led by Colette Holt & Associates:





Tuesday, Dec. 13

2-3:30 p.m.





The webinar will provide additional information about the disparity study, such as introducing the study team, presenting the study elements and methodology, describing the study process as well as outlining how stakeholders and business owners can participate. The webinar also will be recorded for future viewing.





All business owners - those currently doing business with IDOT and those interested in contracting opportunities - are welcome to attend.



