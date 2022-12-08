Fiber Optic Cable Market Size to Touch $19.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 13.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fiber Optic Cable Market size is anticipated to surpass $19.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. A Fiber Optic Cable is an assembly similar to an electrical cable, but containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The technology is one of the latest technologies that has developed over time, owing to comprehensive studies performed through thorough research and development by researchers and scientists around the world. The technology based on acrylate polymers has proven to be a blessing across a wide range of applications and over time has increased the number of advances. The worldwide demand for the internet, coupled with the growing need for FTTx, is the major factor driving the growth of the fiber optics sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fiber Optic Cable Market highlights the following areas –

• Growing opportunities in the healthcare sector such as endoscopic imaging applications and applications for biomedical sensing are boosting the growth of fiber optics market.

• Based on the core materials used in POF cable construction, POF varies from its single- and multimode counterparts. Though single- and multimode optical fibers have a glass core, the acrylate polymer core of the POF cables. This offers a dynamic portfolio of applications, with cost savings.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application - The application of fiber optic cabling in internet connectivity is majorly used to improve the connectivity and is set to drive the market at a CAGR of 16.9% through the forecast period. The increasing customer base from both enterprise and residential sectors is encouraging telecom companies to adopt fiber optic cabling and to enhance their internet bandwidth provisions. The use of light within Fiber Optic Cables offers several security benefits compared to a traditional copper cable.

• By Fiber Type - The plastic optic fiber market is expected to witness immense growth during the forecast period as the base material used for plastic optic fiber production differs from the base material used for multimode and single-mode optic fiber production. Based on the core materials used in POF cable construction POF differs from its single and multimode counterparts.

• By Geography - North America region dominated the global Fiber Optic Cable market as of 2020. It is due to the presence of significant players namely Corning, Prysmian Group, AFL Telecom, Fitel and LS Cable and System. Consumers have increasingly demanded high-speed internet in their homes and on mobile devices, underpinning this rising number of companies. As a result, wireless carriers and cable providers are demanding polymide and acrylate polymer fiber-optic cable at increasing rates.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fiber Optic Cable Industry are -

1. Optical Cable Corporation

2. Sterlite Technologies

3. Fujikura Limited

4. Finolex Cable Limited

5. Prysmian Spa

