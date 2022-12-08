Nigerian Multi-billion Property Giant, Precious Okechukwu, Seeks Collaboration On Housing Development in Nigeria

LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a concerted effort to address the housing deficit in Nigeria and across the African continent, Hav’i-Lah Real Estate Worldwide, a female-led, rapidly growing real estate company, is delighted to announce the commencement of its five projects gearing to address the bulging demand for luxurious and affordable housing in Nigeria.

The developer, a 27-year-old entre­preneur who spoke to Pleasures Magazine said real estate sector of the economy remains one that requires huge capital invest­ment, noting that they remain money spinners as a result of the turnover on investment within the shortest possible time.
She said, “Because of this, we are seeking partnerships, inves­tors, and clients to invest with us as there’s much profit to be made in this zone or Africa, especially through our current project in Banana Island selling at $450,000 and $550,000 with an initial de­posit of $200,000. This comes in with a guaranteed ROI of 300% in 2 years from its current Naira market value.

She said the period favours in­vestors outside Africa and Diaspo­ras to buy and invest in real estate assets as the country’s currency valuation which is currently slightly over N800 per dollar (par­allel market rate) works in profits for them.
These projects include The Isabella, La Madre, Hav’i-lah Court 1, Hav’i-lah Court 2, and Hav’i-lah Court 3.

Isabella:-
Isabella is a luxurious apartment, located at Banana Island, one of the wealthiest estates in Africa. The Isabella comprises two- and three-bedroom luxurious apartments and penthouses with an open terrace. Due to an incredible infrastructure, a 24-hour electricity supply, extremely tight security, and good access roads, along with a central sewage system and a treatment plant, this is the ideal location for families seeking apartments.

La Madre:-
La Madre is another landmark project. The apartment is selling for $138,000 (N111,000,000) and also comes in packages of a four-bedroom duplex located at Ajao Estate, close to the International Airport. The structures are fully solar powered with 24-hour electricity supply, have an extremely large living room with an Ante room and visitors' toilet, are very close to the airport with a scenic view of it from your bedroom, have external terraces on all floors, a private office, a large dining area, private gardens, and a beautiful external void that runs from the second floor to the ground floor.

Hav’i-Lah Court 1:-
There are also 3-bedroom penthouses at Hav’i-Lah Court 1 located at Westend Estate, Off Lekky County, Lekki, selling for $68,750 (N55,000,000). They have spacious master bedrooms, all ensuite rooms, spacious and well-finished living rooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a gas cooker and heat extractor, 24-hour clean water, security, and light. They also come with a built-in transformer, automated cables and panels, and extremely large parking spaces.

Readers may visit our site for more details https://havilahrealestateng.com/ and https://yhoo.it/3VBpBQ3
Precious Okechukwu
Instagram:- @havilahrealestateltd
Email:- info@havilahrealestateng.com & precious@havilahrealestateng.com
Call:- ‪+234 813 737 8729, +234 813 996 8180‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬
Website:- havilahrealestateng.com

+234 813 737 8729
email us here

+234 813 737 8729
