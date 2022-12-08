Nigerian Multi-billion Property Giant, Precious Okechukwu, Seeks Collaboration On Housing Development in Nigeria
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a concerted effort to address the housing deficit in Nigeria and across the African continent, Hav’i-Lah Real Estate Worldwide, a female-led, rapidly growing real estate company, is delighted to announce the commencement of its five projects gearing to address the bulging demand for luxurious and affordable housing in Nigeria.
The developer, a 27-year-old entrepreneur who spoke to Pleasures Magazine said real estate sector of the economy remains one that requires huge capital investment, noting that they remain money spinners as a result of the turnover on investment within the shortest possible time.
She said, “Because of this, we are seeking partnerships, investors, and clients to invest with us as there’s much profit to be made in this zone or Africa, especially through our current project in Banana Island selling at $450,000 and $550,000 with an initial deposit of $200,000. This comes in with a guaranteed ROI of 300% in 2 years from its current Naira market value.
She said the period favours investors outside Africa and Diasporas to buy and invest in real estate assets as the country’s currency valuation which is currently slightly over N800 per dollar (parallel market rate) works in profits for them.
These projects include The Isabella, La Madre, Hav’i-lah Court 1, Hav’i-lah Court 2, and Hav’i-lah Court 3.
Five Projects
Isabella:-
Isabella is a luxurious apartment, located at Banana Island, one of the wealthiest estates in Africa. The Isabella comprises two- and three-bedroom luxurious apartments and penthouses with an open terrace. Due to an incredible infrastructure, a 24-hour electricity supply, extremely tight security, and good access roads, along with a central sewage system and a treatment plant, this is the ideal location for families seeking apartments.
La Madre:-
La Madre is another landmark project. The apartment is selling for $138,000 (N111,000,000) and also comes in packages of a four-bedroom duplex located at Ajao Estate, close to the International Airport. The structures are fully solar powered with 24-hour electricity supply, have an extremely large living room with an Ante room and visitors' toilet, are very close to the airport with a scenic view of it from your bedroom, have external terraces on all floors, a private office, a large dining area, private gardens, and a beautiful external void that runs from the second floor to the ground floor.
Hav’i-Lah Court 1:-
There are also 3-bedroom penthouses at Hav’i-Lah Court 1 located at Westend Estate, Off Lekky County, Lekki, selling for $68,750 (N55,000,000). They have spacious master bedrooms, all ensuite rooms, spacious and well-finished living rooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a gas cooker and heat extractor, 24-hour clean water, security, and light. They also come with a built-in transformer, automated cables and panels, and extremely large parking spaces.
Readers may visit our site for more details https://havilahrealestateng.com/ and https://yhoo.it/3VBpBQ3
Media Contact Details
Precious Okechukwu
Instagram:- @havilahrealestateltd
Email:- info@havilahrealestateng.com & precious@havilahrealestateng.com
Call:- +234 813 737 8729, +234 813 996 8180
Website:- havilahrealestateng.com
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Precious Okechukwu
The developer, a 27-year-old entrepreneur who spoke to Pleasures Magazine said real estate sector of the economy remains one that requires huge capital investment, noting that they remain money spinners as a result of the turnover on investment within the shortest possible time.
She said, “Because of this, we are seeking partnerships, investors, and clients to invest with us as there’s much profit to be made in this zone or Africa, especially through our current project in Banana Island selling at $450,000 and $550,000 with an initial deposit of $200,000. This comes in with a guaranteed ROI of 300% in 2 years from its current Naira market value.
She said the period favours investors outside Africa and Diasporas to buy and invest in real estate assets as the country’s currency valuation which is currently slightly over N800 per dollar (parallel market rate) works in profits for them.
These projects include The Isabella, La Madre, Hav’i-lah Court 1, Hav’i-lah Court 2, and Hav’i-lah Court 3.
Five Projects
Isabella:-
Isabella is a luxurious apartment, located at Banana Island, one of the wealthiest estates in Africa. The Isabella comprises two- and three-bedroom luxurious apartments and penthouses with an open terrace. Due to an incredible infrastructure, a 24-hour electricity supply, extremely tight security, and good access roads, along with a central sewage system and a treatment plant, this is the ideal location for families seeking apartments.
La Madre:-
La Madre is another landmark project. The apartment is selling for $138,000 (N111,000,000) and also comes in packages of a four-bedroom duplex located at Ajao Estate, close to the International Airport. The structures are fully solar powered with 24-hour electricity supply, have an extremely large living room with an Ante room and visitors' toilet, are very close to the airport with a scenic view of it from your bedroom, have external terraces on all floors, a private office, a large dining area, private gardens, and a beautiful external void that runs from the second floor to the ground floor.
Hav’i-Lah Court 1:-
There are also 3-bedroom penthouses at Hav’i-Lah Court 1 located at Westend Estate, Off Lekky County, Lekki, selling for $68,750 (N55,000,000). They have spacious master bedrooms, all ensuite rooms, spacious and well-finished living rooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a gas cooker and heat extractor, 24-hour clean water, security, and light. They also come with a built-in transformer, automated cables and panels, and extremely large parking spaces.
Readers may visit our site for more details https://havilahrealestateng.com/ and https://yhoo.it/3VBpBQ3
Media Contact Details
Precious Okechukwu
Instagram:- @havilahrealestateltd
Email:- info@havilahrealestateng.com & precious@havilahrealestateng.com
Call:- +234 813 737 8729, +234 813 996 8180
Website:- havilahrealestateng.com
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Precious Okechukwu
Hav’i-Lah Real Estate Worldwide
+234 813 737 8729
email us here