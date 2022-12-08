Touch Sensor Market Size to Boost $8.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 12.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing adoption of touch sensors in developing wearable’s and IOT devices is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Touch Sensor Market size is anticipated to surpass $8.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increasing adoption of touch sensors in developing wearable’s and IOT devices is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the use of micro electromechanical systems based sensors in smart devices increases globally and will accelerate the market growth scope for companies operating in the touch sensor industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of smart medical devices will also contribute to the growth of the touch sensor market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of new type of touch-screen technology i.e. optical imaging technology will also contribute to the growth of the market. Such factors are analyzed to drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19602

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Touch Sensor Market highlights the following areas –

• Capacitive is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate in the Touch Sensor market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to benefits such as bright and sharp image.

• Consumer Electronics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 14.4% in the global Touch Sensor Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to adoption of touch sensors.

• APAC region is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global Touch Sensor market during 2021-2026, owing to rising penetration of smart devices.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Capacitive touch sensors provide a brighter and sharper image, owing to the glass layer, supports multi-touch functions and are highly touch sensitive. Such benefits are set to accelerate the adoption of capacitive touch sensors among electronics manufacturing companies during the forecast period 2021-2026. In April 2020, DMC CO., LTD announced new capacitive touch screen series, DFS which has been developed for EETI or ILITEK controllers.

• By End-Users - The increasing demand for smartphones factor has been contributing to the growth of the touch sensor market. Moreover, several governments have taken various initiatives for developing consumer electronics domestically and will create opportunities for the growth of touch sensor market.

• By Geography - APAC held the highest Touch Sensor Market share of around 35.2% in the global Touch Sensor Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. The factors such as high demand for smart phones, rising use of medical devices and others have been contributing to the market growth across the region in long run.

Click on the following link to buy the Touch Sensor Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19602

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Touch Sensor Industry are -

1. 3M

2. CAPTRON

3. ON Semiconductor Corporation

4. Nissha Co. Ltd

5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19602/touch-sensor-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Tactile Sensor Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16968/tactile-sensor-market.html

B. Proximity Sensor Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15801/proximity-sensor-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062