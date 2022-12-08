Introducing the Power Plate® REV™ with VibeShift™ Technology
Creating a revolution in health and fitnessDUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Plate®, the global leader in whole body vibration is proud to introduce the Power Plate® REV™; an unparalleled new fitness experience.
Inspired by the elite cyclists of the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, the most challenging terrain in the sport, this game-changing product is the first of its kind to be integrated into fitness training. The concept is simple: vibration, when applied to riding, has been proven to drive significantly more muscle activation, increased oxygen uptake and greater calorie burn than traditional exercise. This type of training has never been possible until now.
The Power Plate REV may look familiar, but it is far from ordinary. VibeShift Technology (patent-pending) delivers consistent, safe, precise, and predictable effective vibration through the pedals – a press of the lever shifts the mode from standard to full-on vibration.
REV offers health and fitness clubs an exciting vibration concept that delivers accelerated results to their members; maximum cardio, strength, and wellness benefits in a minimum amount of time while providing increased muscle activation.
“REV is a truly unique product”, says Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, manufacturer of Power Plate. “Resistance amplified by vibration delivers an outstanding experience that not only drives usage, but also delivers real results”.
“When combined with Power Plate whole body vibration, the REV will enable integrated vibration-centered programming to create unique secondary revenue opportunities through circuit training, HIIT programs, personal training and more.”
REV’s proprietary programming meets a wide variety of needs, from better overall health to intense elite training. This creates a community committed to the results and benefits of vibration powered training for every type of member.
REV also integrates perfectly with other training modalities on the gym floor for added variety and flexibility of use.
Incorporating the Power Plate REV into a fitness club’s offering will attract new and retain current members, establish a point of difference, and create a competitive advantage.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment.
Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age.
Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.
