Tourism investment opportunities in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu from development plans and policies

VIETNAM, December 8 - BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — The Southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu offers great investment opportunities for domestic and foreign tourism businesses, thanks to its tourism development plans for the coming years that include five tourism clusters across the province and policies to make investment attractive.

Having identified tourism as one of its key industries, the province has been paying a great deal of attention to planning for, developing and facilitating investment in it.

For instance, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu has issued a comprehensive tourism development plan for until 2025 (with a vision towards 2030), with the tourism clusters set to offer investment opportunities for businesses in many segments.

The five clusters are Vũng Tàu City and nearby regions, Long Hải – Phước Hải and nearby regions, Bà Rịa City – Dinh Mountain and nearby regions, Hồ Tràm – Bình Châu, and Côn Đảo District.

Vũng Tàu and its surrounds in the province’s southwest are especially noteworthy for this cluster is planned for developing meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE) tourism, beach tourism and cultural tourism utilising historical, spiritual and scenic sites.

Long Hải and Phước Hải townships and their surrounding areas are slated to become a national tourism area with a focus on developing premium beach tourism resorts, mountain and beach sports and eco-tourism.

The other clusters are planned for others such as eco-tourism, medical tourism and wellness tourism.

The province is also planning to turn its Long Sơn Island into a national petroleum industry hub, in which a 589.78ha area is earmarked for developing a multi-purpose urban area and eco-tourism and mangrove conservation.

Nguyễn Văn Thọ, chairman of the Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu People’s Committee, said the province has an initiative to form a free trade zone associated with a deep-water seaport in the Cái Mép Hạ area and develop into a world-class tourism hub based on the Politburo’s Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW on boosting socio-economic development and security in the southeastern region by 2030 (with a vision towards 2045)

To become a world-class tourism hub, besides boosting connectivity with traffic infrastructure works and urban development, the province is determined to develop high-class resort and entertainment tourism products.

It will continue to improve its investment climate to attract investors, with policies to ensure land is available for new tourism projects, facilitate training of the local tourism workforce and help tourism businesses grow.

The province will focus on attracting investments in big tourism projects not later than next year.

Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province has plenty of natural advantages in terms of tourism, including its over 100km of coastline with beautiful sandy beaches and favourable weather.

It has an abundance of scenic landscapes for eco-tourism such as Dinh Mountain and Nghinh Phong Cape, national historical sites, and cultural festivals.

It is also home to many high-class hotels and resorts, including some belonging to large global brands such as The Grand Hồ Tràm Strip, Pullman Hotel, Imperial Vũng Tàu, Melia Hồ Tràm, and Sixsense Côn Đảo. – VNS

Box:

Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu is seeing a tremendous recovery in the tourism industry in 2022 compared to 2021, after the pandemic, with revenue from accommodation services rising by 112.87 per cent, and tourism revenue rising by 115.4 per cent.

The province has also been organising many tourism facilitation activities to help businesses develop and take part in major tourism events around the country such as the Việt Nam International Travel Mart and International Trade Expo.

There is also the ongoing 2022 Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu online tourism fair promoting over 1,500 carefully curated tourism products such as tours, tickets, restaurants, hotels, local specialties, and souvenirs on the e-commerce platform https://dulichbariavungtau.com/.

The page is updated with new tourism products and services during three separate fair periods (at golden hours) from late November to December 28. — VNS