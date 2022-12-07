$809,000 For Moose Jaw Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 7, 2022

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $449,000 to the City of Moose Jaw through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will fund four existing police positions in the community.

"We are pleased to support the Moose Jaw Police Service on important policing initiatives," Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "This grant will ensure the service has the necessary resources available to provide safety solutions for our community."

The funding for Moose Jaw supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which comprises police officers and mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $360,000 for two positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total amount of the Moose Jaw Police Service Funding Agreement to $809,000 for six police positions in 2022-23.

"I would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for their continued support of the municipal police grant program," Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley said. "The Moose Jaw Police Service relies on this funding to keep the citizens of Moose Jaw safe."

"By enhancing traffic safety and mental health supports across our city and region, the resources provided through this provincial funding enable the Moose Jaw Police Service to continue advancing our shared vision of safe, harmonious, and inclusive communities," Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa said.

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

