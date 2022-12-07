Healthcare Recruitment Mission to the Philippines a Success

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 7, 2022

128 conditional offers made by the Saskatchewan Health Authority to qualified Filipino Registered Nurses

Saskatchewan’s delegation to Manila led by Health Minister Paul Merriman has wrapped up its targeted health care recruitment mission and returned home with successful results, making conditional employment offers to 128 registered nurses and one continuing care aide.

“Saskatchewan has an innovative plan that demonstrates our serious commitment and sincere intent to the people of the Philippines,” Merriman said. “To achieve these outstanding results, we took bold steps by going to the Philippines to engage in-person with more than twelve hundred interested and available healthcare workers. Filipino people travelled from every corner of their country to attend our information sessions.”

A primary focus of the mission was in-person interviews conducted on-site by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) while in the country. Many registered nurses had undergone a pre-screening process and secured an interview in advance of the delegation’s arrival. A high number of qualified and experienced individuals who attended the general information sessions were also identified as strong candidates.

“By the end of the week, the SHA extended 128 conditional offers to qualified and enthusiastic members of our future Registered Nurse workforce, many with relatives and friends who already belong to Saskatchewan’s growing Filipino community. Dozens more interviews are scheduled in the days and weeks ahead” Merriman said.

Saskatchewan delegates also promoted provincial health care employment opportunities over a five-day period in Manila by hosting 10 workshops and information sessions attended by over 1,200 interested Filipino healthcare workers. These sessions assisted with the licensing and regulatory process, immigration process, and relocation supports. Newly created Saskatchewan health system navigators will continue to assist Filipino health care candidates and provide follow-up information to the more than 1,000 prospective candidates identified by the mission.

Minister Merriman’s delegation participated in a series of bilateral meetings, representing the province in talks with Philippine government departments including Secretary Maria Susana V. Ople from the newly formed Department of Migrant Workers.

“It was an honour to meet with Secretary Ople, a highly-respected advocate for Filipino workers, to discuss the supports our province has in place for new recruits so they make a successful transition into our workforce along with assistance and support for families settling into our communities,” Merriman said. “We are committed to following ethical principles in the recruitment efforts, while creating the positive working environments and conditions that make Saskatchewan a top destination of choice for employment candidates.”

Minister Merriman and Saskatchewan’s post-secondary representatives also met with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Commission on Higher Education to discuss how to create more streamlined and efficient training pathways between Saskatchewan’s institutions and the Philippines.

Minister Merriman joined Saskatchewan Polytechnic to celebrate the opening of its Manila-based office and participated in Memorandum of Understanding signings and partnership agreements with nine Philippine State Universities.

“It was a privilege to meet many future health care workforce members, from registered nurses to medical lab technicians to continuing care aides and their families, who are excited to come to Saskatchewan and enhance our workforce,” Merriman added.

This recruitment mission is a part of the government’s four-point plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain healthcare workers to stabilize and strengthen Saskatchewan’s health care work force.

Details on other health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan are available at: saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

