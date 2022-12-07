$336,000 For Yorkton Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 7, 2022

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $336,000 to the City of Yorkton through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will fund three existing police positions in the community.

"The Government of Saskatchewan continues to invest in police services throughout the province," Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "This investment will strengthen our community and help to keep the citizens of Yorkton and the surrounding area safe."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

The funding for Yorkton supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which comprises police officers and mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

"The City of Yorkton appreciates the annual provincial funding of the Municipal Police Grant," Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley said. "The RCMP represents the pinnacle of safety in our fine city and is always playing a very active role in both our school systems and on the streets. Every community is in need of safety and becoming even more so. Our excellent policing services are a BIG part of Yorkton's attraction for both new citizens and businesses."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

