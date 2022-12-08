Fall Sitting of the Legislature Focuses on Growth that Works for Everyone

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 7, 2022

Premier Scott Moe thanks members for unanimous support of government agenda

With the Fall sitting of the Legislature concluding today, the Government of Saskatchewan is highlighting the significant progress that has been made on priorities identified in the Throne Speech. Key initiatives this fall included providing affordability relief, investments in health care recruitment and retention, new initiatives to make communities safer and standing up for Saskatchewan's economic autonomy with the introduction of the Saskatchewan First Act.

Thanks to higher than expected natural resource revenue, the government was able to announce significant measures to tackle affordability challenges facing Saskatchewan residents. The plan provides a $500 Affordability Tax Credit cheque for everyone 18 and above, retiring $1 billion in operating debt, extending the small business tax rate reduction and cancelling a previously announced PST expansion.

"A strong economy is what has allowed us to invest in affordability relief," Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said. "We will continue to stand up for and promote Saskatchewan, because a growing economy is what allows us to make key investments in healthcare, education and social services."

These measures, along with some of the lowest utility costs and income tax levels in the country, have helped Saskatchewan residents weather the challenges of inflation and interest rate hikes.

Saskatchewan is also seeing success on the Health Human Resources (HHR) action plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health care professionals. As part of active recruitment efforts, a delegation recently traveled to Manila, Philippines, to recruit and promote Saskatchewan's health care employment opportunities. To date, 161 job offers have been made to Filipino health care workers to join Saskatchewan's health care system.

"We know there are serious health care staffing challenges, but our plan is producing results," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We received interest from more than 1,200 Filipino health care workers and we made 129 job offers while we were in Manila which will help to stabilize health services across the province and build a stronger healthcare workforce."

Finally, this fall sitting also saw the introduction of the Saskatchewan First Act which will confirm exclusive jurisdiction over natural resources and defend our provincial economic autonomy.

"A strong Saskatchewan means a strong Canada," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "We are not going to be shy about asserting our economic autonomy and we are going to stand up and defend Saskatchewan against policies that hurt our economy."

The Act will also create an Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal that will define, quantify and report on the economic repercussions of federal initiatives on provincial investment and Saskatchewan projects, businesses and people.

"I'd like to thank all members on both sides of the house for their unanimous support of government priorities this session," Premier Scott Moe said. "Specifically, the second reading of the Saskatchewan First Act, the motion in defense of law-abiding firearms owners and the affordability tax credit cheque legislation."

The province of Saskatchewan is continuing to grow – recently reaching 1.2 million people. A growing province means a growing economy. An economy – protected by provincial autonomy, ensures growth that can be invested into government services like healthcare, education, and making life more affordable for Saskatchewan families. That's growth that works for everyone.

