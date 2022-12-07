Submit Release
Residential property price index for August - October 2022

MACAU, December 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for August - October 2022 held steady compared to the previous period (July - September 2022), at 250.4. The index for the Macao Peninsula (250.2) grew by 0.2% while that for Taipa & Coloane (251.1) dropped by 0.8%.

The index for existing residential units (267.9) went down by 0.1%; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.8) climbed by 0.2% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (300.2) dropped by 1.0%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 1.3% and 0.3% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 1.4%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (295.4) rose by 0.7%.

The index for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more fell by 2.7%, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 2.6%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dipped by 1.3%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.3%.

