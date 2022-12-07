MACAU, December 7 - 2022MIECF Opens on 9 December “Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals” Together

The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will be held from 9 to 11 December under the theme “Commitment to Green Development, Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals”. This is the first professional exhibition for achieving “carbon neutrality” in Macao, demonstrating its role as a green platform with the integration of online and offline elements.

The 2022MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It is co-organised by the provincial/ regional governments in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau. The event will be held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao for three consecutive days. MIECF has been held since 2008 and has been accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) since 2011.

The host co-ordinators and relevant participating organisations introduced the content of the event at the press conference today (7 December).

Speech by keynote speaker at the opening ceremony

This year, Chairperson and President of Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai and United Nations “Messenger of Sustainable Urban Development” Dong Mingzhu is invited as the keynote speaker. She will give a video speech under the theme “Focusing on Green Development and Achieving Dual Carbon Goals with the Help of Technologies” at the opening ceremony.

Enhancing the effectiveness of “attracting investors through exhibitions” with joint efforts of professional sectors

During the exhibition, there will be nearly 20 forums, conventions, and business matching sessions organised by organisations in the professional fields.

Among them, the “Green Forum” will be held for two consecutive days with four themed sessions, nearly 40 experts and scholars, environmental protection industry leaders, and senior management from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao are invited as speakers. The Forum will feature experience sharing activities and the latest information on topics including “carbon neutrality”, “green mobility”, “The ‘14th Five-Year’ Environmental Plan”, “energy transition”, and “green finance”. The speakers will share their insights to help the industry players better understand the current status and future development trends of the environmental protection sector. Sessions 1, 2, and 4 of the Green Forum will be live-streamed.

The “Green Business Co-operation Day” held on the first day is, for the first time, co-organised by a renowned professional institution, one of the world’s “Big Four” accounting firms. Many executives and experts have already confirmed their participation. At the same venue, a launch event will be held for the report “Green and Low-Carbon Transportation: Charging System for Urban Sustainable Development”, where it will be interpreted with the hope of bringing some thoughts and references for Macao to promote the sustainable development of alternative fuel vehicles.

Enriching the 2022MIECF with the synergy generated by professional green zones and supporting activities

The event will feature both online and offline exhibitions. As of 7 December, the 2022MIECF covers an area of 13,000 square metres in total with six themed exhibition zones. A synergistic effect is produced by the professional green zones and supporting activities, which enrich the event. In addition to the newly-added “Eco-friendly Tableware Zone” and “Remote Exhibiting Zone”, the “Green Mobility Zone” will be set up once again this year. More than 30 participating electric automobile and electric motorcycle brands will launch new products and introduce an electric motorcycle test drive activity. By showcasing the latest eco-friendly products and cutting-edge technologies, the 2022MIECF will help participants learn more about the environmental protection policies of the SAR Government, especially its key efforts in waste reduction and recycling, energy conservation and emission reduction, and the promotion of electric vehicles.



Exploring green business opportunities with over 400 exhibitors

There are over 400 online exhibitors with nearly 1,000 online exhibits while over 260 exhibitors participate in the event in person.

Online and on-site exhibitors from Mainland China, Brazil, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Spain, Hong Kong, and Macao engage in areas such as green mobility, carbon calculation, carbon markets, green finance, innovative green technologies, eco-friendly tableware, new materials, reuse of resources, and integrated solutions.

Five themed business matching sessions

The 2022MIECF will feature five themed business matching sessions on topics related to Portuguese-speaking countries, government procurement, the In-Depth Co-operation Zone, electric vehicles, and eco-friendly tableware, as well as online business matching and online protocol signing. In addition, technical visits will also be arranged at the Cotai Ecological Zones and the Macao Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recycling Treatment Facility.

Green Public Day with edutainment

The last day of the event (11 December) will be Green Public Day. It will be open to the public for free entry. A series of environmental protection promotion and education activities will be staged during the 2022MIECF to raise public awareness of environmental protection and encourage the public to take the initiative to protect the environment. Four electric shuttle bus routes will be provided between Central Macao, Northern Macao, and Taipa and the MIECF venue on the Green Public Day to encourage the public to travel green.

Generating synergistic effect of “MICE + Tourism” with concurrent events in Macao

To further tap into the “MICE + Tourism” synergy produced with various concurrent events in Macao, the Organiser will arrange for the 2022MIECF traders to visit distinctive stores in the local community on 10 December so as to allow them to experience the cultural and tourism atmosphere of Macao, and boost the community economy, which will benefit the development of different industries. At the same time, the 2022MIECF will strictly follow the relevant pandemic prevention guidelines of the Health Bureau during the exhibition.

The press conference was attended by Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau Tam Vai Man, Acting President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U, Event Manager of the 2022MIECF He Haiming and General Contractor of the 2022MIECF Lam Chong In.