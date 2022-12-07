“Exhibition of Artworks by Lo Hio Ieng - Grand Prize Winner Artist of Jury Award in the Collective Exhibition of Macao Artists” showcases the creative achievements of the artist

MACAU, December 7 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the “Flu; ID - Exhibition of Artworks by Lo Hio Ieng - Grand Prize Winner Artist of Jury Award in Collective Exhibition of Macao Artists” is held from today until 5 March 2023 at the Nostalgic House of Taipa Houses. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

Lo Hio Ieng won the Grand Prize of Jury Award and Outstanding Artworks Award at the “Collective Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts” in 2020 with her animation Animus. Imbued with philosophical connotations, her work encourages viewers to have an internal self-examination and deconstruction first, followed by the observation of the relationship between the self and space from the perspective of others, in order to inspire a more profound self-understanding through the review and observation from different angles.

Under the dedicated curatorship of the artist, the exhibition features a total of five works (sets), the winning work and recent creations, of the artist, including graphic works, audiovisual works and animations, as well as an immersive experience space meticulously built by the artist. The exhibition seeks to offer a journey of spiritual exploration for the public to observe, discover, understand and fulfil oneself through an array of artworks with a diversified visual arts language. IC hopes to encourage the award-winning artist to continue to move forward and create more outstanding works for the local art circle.

The “Flu; ID - Exhibition of Artworks by Lo Hio Ieng - Grand Prize Winner Artist of Jury Award in Collective Exhibition of Macao Artists” will be held until 5 March 2023 at the Nostalgic House of Taipa Houses. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all visitors must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.