IFTM supports the 4th Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries with a series of wine tasting events

MACAU, December 8 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) was invited by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (ICM) to support the 4th Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries with a series of wine tasting events and workshops catering to tourists and citizens. Five introductory sessions were held on 29 October at the Taipa Houses during the Lusofonia Festival with around 60 participants learning the fundamental wine tasting skills and Portuguese wine culture.

On 13, 20 and 27 November, four workshops took place at the IFTM Pousada de Mong-Há with around 80 participants learning the key production regions, grape varieties and styles of Portuguese wines. The series of events and workshops were hosted by IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Ho Man Cheng who led a team of students from the IFTM Wine Appreciation Club to serve the participants with professional wine service skills.