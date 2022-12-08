Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,793 in the last 365 days.

UMD Hosts U.S.-EU Trade and Tech Talks

University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines (right) speaks Monday at a roundtable discussion held in the E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory during the United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council ministerial meeting.

UMD hosted the meeting of the council, which serves as a forum for coordinating approaches to key global trade, economic and technology issues and to deepen transatlantic trade and economic relations based on shared democratic values.

Attendees included (from left) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Not shown: U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Blinken toured engineering labs and called for new domestic infrastructure investments in August 2021, while Raimondo visited the IDEA Factory just last month to highlight the importance of electronics manufacturing.

You just read:

UMD Hosts U.S.-EU Trade and Tech Talks

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.