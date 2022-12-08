UMD Hosts U.S.-EU Trade and Tech Talks

University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines (right) speaks Monday at a roundtable discussion held in the E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory during the United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council ministerial meeting.

UMD hosted the meeting of the council, which serves as a forum for coordinating approaches to key global trade, economic and technology issues and to deepen transatlantic trade and economic relations based on shared democratic values.

Attendees included (from left) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Not shown: U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Blinken toured engineering labs and called for new domestic infrastructure investments in August 2021, while Raimondo visited the IDEA Factory just last month to highlight the importance of electronics manufacturing.