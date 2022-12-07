Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,727 in the last 365 days.

It's Back to High School for the Judges in DC Superior Court's Criminal Division

Connecting and keeping the lines of communication open, with the goal of building better and stronger communities - together.  These are just two of the goals connected the recent visit to Anacosita High School in Southeast, where several judges who are assigned to handle adult criminal cases in 2023 were greeted by School Principial William Haith.

The Criminal Division’s Presiding Judge, the Honorable Marisa Demeo, said this field trip afforded her and her colleagues with an opportunity to connect more directly with the community East of the Anacostia River.

Judge Demeo added, "It is important for judges to connect with people in the community who are making a positive difference so that we can learn from them. Principal Haith is just one of many people we need to connect with."

Indeed, he is. Principal Haith touched on several points and ideas in which the judges and his staff and students could benefit from a greater understanding as to where each is coming from - and how stronger bonds can keep us closer together rather than dividing us.

The DC Courts - We are "Open to All, Trusted by All, Justice for All"  

You just read:

It's Back to High School for the Judges in DC Superior Court's Criminal Division

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.