Coastal Infusions Launches First-to-Market Infused Cocktails

"Canna Drinks" brand's three-flavor rollout in partnership with Novel Beverages

SALISBURY, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Infusions, a new venture from a founder of Alternative Therapies Group ("ATG"), the first licensed vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts, is launching a line of Ready-to-Drink canned THC-infused cocktails, a first-to-market product that joins the growing cannabis beverage category. Fuller-flavored than seltzer, but with less sugar than most soda products, the Canna Drinks brand of sparkling cocktails infuse familiar flavors with a new buzz. The first three flavors, Cannarita (watermelon margarita), Cannacolada (piña colada), and Cannajito (mojito), are beginning to arrive in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts this week, with a multi-state rollout to follow.

"The primary goal in developing Canna Drinks was to create a delicious alternative to alcohol that can be enjoyed socially. While the recent growth of the infused beverage market has been driven by seltzers, I've been surprised that no infused cocktails of note have hit the market. I can humbly say that our team has surpassed my own expectations with our first three classic cocktail flavors," says Chris Edwards, Coastal Infusions founder and CEO.

Coastal Infusions has partnered with Novel Beverages for manufacturing and distribution in Massachusetts. Novel's previous success with beverage leaders Keef Cola, Pine + Star, Shipyard Brewing and Sea Dog promises to deliver manufacturing excellence that complements this latest effort from one of Massachusetts' original cannabis innovators.

The infused cocktails are available in 12 ounce cans, and each contains 5mg of THC. Formulated for quick onset, most people can expect to feel the effects within 15-20 minutes. Canna Drinks has plans to introduce several additional cocktail recipes in the future.

For media inquiries, please email: hello@cannadrinks.buzz

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coastal-infusions-launches-first-to-market-infused-cocktails-301697701.html

SOURCE Coastal Infusions

