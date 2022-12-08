Submit Release
Absolute Software Reports Annual Shareholders Meeting Voting Results

Absolute Software Corporation ABST ABST, the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 7, 2022 (the "Meeting") each of the seven nominees listed below, and discussed further in Absolute's management information circular dated October 25, 2022 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors.

The voting results for each director are as follows:

 

 

For

 

%

Lynn Atchison

 

23,533,401

 

90.97%

Andre Mintz

 

24,626,607

 

95.20%

Gregory Monahan

 

17,668,929

 

68.30%

Daniel Ryan

 

23,378,289

 

90.38%

Salvatore Visca

 

23,252,926

 

89.89%

Gerhard Watzinger

 

22,640,211

 

87.52%

Christy Wyatt

 

25,729,040

 

99.46%

Additional voting results from the Meeting include:

  • Absolute's shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven; and
  • Absolute's shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Absolute's auditor.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be posted under Absolute's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software ABST ABST is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a high performer in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

©2022 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005953/en/

