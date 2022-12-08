Absolute Software Reports Annual Shareholders Meeting Voting Results

Absolute Software Corporation ABST ABST, the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 7, 2022 (the "Meeting") each of the seven nominees listed below, and discussed further in Absolute's management information circular dated October 25, 2022 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors.

The voting results for each director are as follows:

For % Lynn Atchison 23,533,401 90.97% Andre Mintz 24,626,607 95.20% Gregory Monahan 17,668,929 68.30% Daniel Ryan 23,378,289 90.38% Salvatore Visca 23,252,926 89.89% Gerhard Watzinger 22,640,211 87.52% Christy Wyatt 25,729,040 99.46%

Additional voting results from the Meeting include:

Absolute's shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven; and

Absolute's shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Absolute's auditor.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be posted under Absolute's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software ABST ABST is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a high performer in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

