Shipshape Solutions Adds Glenn Krevlin to Board of Directors

Glenn Krevlin, a recognized leader in building rapid sales growth in the home upgrade market, is joining the Board of Shipshape. Mr. Krevlin was on the board of Restoration Hardware and is an experienced investor in the IOT with a focus on consumer-end markets. Shipshape, a recognized innovator in home services, provides a better solution for managing homes and will benefit from the perspective Glenn Krevlin brings to the development of its growth strategy.

Shipshape, a company with a vision for all homes to be safe, reliable and efficient, today announced the appointment of Glenn Krevlin to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Krevlin is also a substantial investor in Shipshape's Seed Round building on a long track record of funding successful startups. Shipshape recently was named one of the top internet of things companies in Texas and was featured as an innovator changing the world for the better in Dennis Quaid's Viewpoint documentary series. Mr Krevin's Board participation will help to leverage Shipshape's technology and market position.

Glenn Krevlin is a highly-respected for his investment, entrepreneurial and board experience with broad knowledge of consumer end markets. Glenn was most recently the founder and managing partner of Glenhill Capital LP, a value-oriented private investment partnership. He also has extensive board experience with growing consumer companies, both private and public, including Ember Technologies (an IoT-enabled consumer products company), The Joint Corporation (a Chiropractic franchise), Capitol Q Restaurants LLC (a franchisee of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation), Design Within Reach (Chairman), Restoration Hardware, Inc., and Centriq, a home data collection business.

"Glenn brings us unique experience and success from investing in the home services markets Shipshape is targeting. Shipshape is building its Board by adding deep experience and connections in its key markets. Our opportunities start with the reality that homes in the U.S. waste vast amounts of money and make their occupants sick. Rich, or poor, educated, or ignorant, people are spending money to repair their homes without the information they need to understand what's the best thing to spend money on next. Shipshape's recent pilot showed that all of the homes tested were growing mold – and their well-educated owners did not know. Half of the repairs failed to fix the problem. With Shipshape 100% were fixed right and the owners know they continue to have healthy homes. Glenn's experience will help us to understand how to communicate better that Shipshape has the solution to make homes less expensive and healthier to operate. We're thrilled to have him on the Board of Shipshape." said Alexander Linn, founder and CEO of Shipshape.

"No company is focused on a consumer-friendly, holistic approach to managing energy efficiency and environmental issues in the home," Krevlin said. "Shipshape is creating a huge industry."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Krevlin worked at Cumberland Partners, Longview Partners & Goldman Sachs. Mr. Krevlin graduated from Wesleyan University, where he received his B.A. in Economics and Government and from New York University School of Business with an M.B.A.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient, and well-maintained. The company operates a first-of-its-kind proprietary home management platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money and product to help give back to the community.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai/).

