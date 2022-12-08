Parent Heart Watch Names Andrea Baer as New Executive Director

Andrea Baer succeeds retiring Martha Lopez-Anderson in leading the national voice solely dedicated to protecting youth from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and preventable sudden cardiac death (SCD).

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parent Heart Watch, the national voice protecting youth from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and preventable Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Baer as Executive Director.

Andrea assumes the role replacing Martha Lopez-Anderson who is retiring following 15 years with the organization, having served as executive director since 2017 and previously, as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Baer joins Parent Heart Watch after 10 years with The Mended Hearts, Inc., the nation's premier peer-support program for patients who have cardiovascular disease, their caregivers, and their families. Andrea's deep involvement in patient advocacy efforts began when her third child was born with a congenital heart defect. She founded Mended Little Hearts of Southwestern, PA, then ascended to roles on the Board of The Mended Hearts, Inc., as the organization's Director of Patient Advocacy and most recently as Executive Director. Andrea has also been a peer reviewer for the Department of Defense's Congressional Directed Medical Research Program, was published in the Journal of Managed Care and has testified before the FDA on cardiovascular topics. She was also recognized by her alma mater with the Walden University Scholar of Change award in 2013 for her outstanding achievement in social change for her work.

"Andrea's leadership experience in program development and strategic direction, as well as her ability to forge collaborations and coalitions to influence public policy will be key to fulfilling our vision to eliminate preventable deaths and disabilities from sudden cardiac arrest in youth by 2030," said Parent Heart Watch Board Chair, Karen Acompora. It has been challenging to find a qualified successor to Martha, who has been both the backbone and the face of Parent Heart Watch for many years. We are grateful to be able to add Andrea's experience and passion for our cause, and we thank Martha for her years of service – including her recent leadership of our search committee and current efforts to onboard Andrea and assure a seamless leadership transition."

The formal change in leadership will occur at the 18th Annual Parent Heart Watch National Heart to Heart conference January 13-15, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

About Parent Heart Watch

Parent Heart Watch (PHW) is a national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to protecting youth from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and preventable Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD). PHW leads and empowers others by sharing information, educating, and advocating for change. For more information visit our website.

