Bonaventure Expands into Huntsville MSA with Attain at Bradford Creek Luxury Product

Hosts groundbreaking for 350-unit Class A multifamily community slated for delivery in 2024

Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today hosted the ground-breaking of Attain at Bradford Creek located at 556 Martin Road in Huntsville, Alabama to celebrate entering a new Southeastern market. The 350-unit Class A multifamily community, ideally located 15 miles from downtown Huntsville in the Madison/Airport submarket, will deliver much-needed additional high-quality housing to the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005959/en/

Birmingham, Alabama-based Doster Construction is leading the onsite construction of Attain at Bradford Creek and Bonaventure is overseeing the property's development and management. Attain at Bradford Creek's first units will be delivered in March of 2024, with the full project expected to be completed by the end of September 2024.

"The Bonaventure team is excited to bring our decades of experience in building best-in-class multifamily communities to Huntsville," said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. "We are thrilled to partner with Doster to deliver an exceptional rental housing property that will bring luxury living to a market with high demand for quality housing. Delivering this project advances our growth strategy in the Southeast, which will continue to be a major focus for our company in the years ahead."

Residents of Attain at Bradford Creek will enjoy not only the finest in interior design and state-of-the-art appliances, but also close proximity to major transportation routes and many of the city's major employers including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The 22-acre community in the Madison/Airport Submarket is one of Huntsville's most desirable areas, known for its excellent school system and accessibility to job and retail centers across the metro.

"Doster Construction is excited to partner with Bonaventure, a leading multi-family developer, on their first project in Huntsville," said Conn Crabtree, Doster Vice President and Huntsville Division Manager. "Our teams share a commitment to building quality facilities, and we are extremely pleased to add Attain at Bradford Creek to our growing portfolio of work in North Alabama."

Attain at Bradford Creek will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with square footage ranging from 839 to 1,375 SF per unit, totaling 359,050 SF. The community will feature a mix of high-end amenities including a pond and dog park, Amazon lockers and clubhouse with a state-of-the-art pool and fitness center.

Alexandria, Virginia-based Bonaventure has delivered exceptional affordable, luxury and senior living communities across the Mid-Atlantic region since 1999 and is currently expanding throughout the Southeast.

About Bonaventure

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management company specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, asset management and property management with over 6,000 apartment units across 29 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure has become one of the top 15 most experienced HUD developers in the nation and has completed $500 million in HUD loans and over $2.25 billion in transactions. With its focus on building enduring value through ingenuity, Bonaventure boasts a full suite of investment capabilities.

About Doster Construction Company

Doster is a leading provider of general contracting, construction management, and design build services to multifamily, healthcare, hospitality, commercial, industrial, and educational clients throughout the country. Founded in 1969, Doster consistently ranks as one of the nation's top 400 contractors by Engineering News Record. With every project built, Doster is focused on their mission of Building Lasting Relationships. For more information on Doster Construction Company, please visit www.dosterconstruction.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005959/en/