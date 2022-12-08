Mother of 7-year-old Child Alleged to have been Killed by FedEx Driver to Speak During Press Conference

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday outside the Wise County Courthouse, where the mother of 7-year-old child who was allegedly killed by a FedEx driver will give a statement about the tragic death of her daughter.

DECATUR, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday outside the Wise County Courthouse, where the mother of 7-year-old child will give a statement about the tragic death of her daughter.

Maitlyn Gandy will address the media alongside her attorney, Benson Varghese. In addition to Gandy's statement, Varghese will answer questions, as well as provide information on how the community can continue to support the family during their extraordinary journey through grief.

Maitlyn Gandy retained Varghese Summersett Injury Law Group on Monday to assist in the investigation, which has garnered extensive media attention and has the public demanding justice, both criminally and civilly.

The child was found dead last week after a FedEx driver allegedly kidnapped and killed her after making a Christmas delivery to her father's home in Paradise. He has been arrested on charges of capital murder and kidnapping and is being held in Wise County on a 1.5 million dollar bond.

"Our short-term efforts are focused on the family, and providing them with the support they need so they can mourn her loss," said Varghese, Managing Partner of Varghese Summersett. "Our long-term goals are to thoroughly investigate how and why this happened and whose actions or inactions could have prevented this little girl's tragic death."

"Corporations like FedEx are welcomed at our homes to bring packages to our doorsteps, not danger. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to get answers."

Varghese Summersett is a premier trial law firm in North Texas with practices in personal injury, criminal defense, and family law. The firm has a Media Relations Director to assist members of the media with questions, statements, and interview requests.

Please direct all contact regarding this matter to Melody McDonald Lanier at 817-203-2220 (office), 817-821-3935 (cell).

Information about the events and donation information can be found at versusinjury.com/answers-for-athena.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, outside the southwest corner of the Wise County Courthouse, 101 Trinity Street in Decatur.

