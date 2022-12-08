Submit Release
COP15: Daily Highlights - December 7, 2022

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - 

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY 

"Indigenous-led conservation was front and centre Wednesday at COP15.  One of our top priorities at the 12-day Nature COP is to show the world that Canada's model for conservation is done in full partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Metis people. Prime Minister Trudeau announced up to $800 million over seven years to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives, including one in the Northwest Territories that could become the world's largest Indigenous-led project of its type. Canada can only succeed in achieving our goal of protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030 by incorporating Indigenous Knowledge, derived from their experiences as guardians of the land, water and ice."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

QUOTE OF THE DAY 

"I think that's what needs to be shared with everybody. Is that we're not above the land, we're not better than the land. It's always been, our people have always existed together. And the ecosystem, the land, the water, they won't have a space to continue to thrive and exist if we don't continue to protect that space for them and for our communities."

Stephanie Thorassie, Executive Director, Seal River Watershed Alliance
(Member of the Sayisi Dene First Nations)

PHOTO OF THE DAY 

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr 

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 7, 2022

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 8, 2022

Event: Nature Canada event: Bird-Friendly Cities (announcement)
Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Canada Pavilion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event:  SNAP Québec event: Joining the Dialogue: Solutions to the underlying causes of biodiversity loss (panel discussion)
Time: 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Location:  Palais des congrès de Montréal (multi-purpose room)

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) 

COP15: Daily Highlights - December 7, 2022

