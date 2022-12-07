Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Hosts Annual State Christmas Tree Lighting

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, December 2, 2022 lit the State Capitol Christmas tree. The theme of the ceremony was “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.” The official state Christmas tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County. Commander and President of the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lt. General Andrea Tullos, Auburn University SGA President Jake Haston, Garden Club of Alabama officials, Santa and other community leaders joined the governor. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

