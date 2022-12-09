ANA VERGARA followed the rose to become self-made Boss Lady
Ana Vergara has been a trademark in entertainment by the rose symbol
For me now in my life the pieces are in place, and it is now time to rise...”HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES , December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever heard of “ #followtheredrose”, well if you did you would find Ana Vergara at the end of your journey! She is known better as "The Boss Lady", Ana Vergara started this journey one classic hairdo at a time! Her humble beginnings had this young emerging superstar providing the look of classic glamour to such superstars as well as slowly developing her reputation doing makeovers for veteran's wives, military events and classic Hollywood themed parties.
— Ana Vergara
But success is not a 9-5 occupation and Ana's success took her to reach beyond the work week. She stablished herself as a Radio personality and instantly became a foundation to that mic. "My social media was starting to buzz and when I finally sat behind the mic, I knew from my followers' reactions and comments that I was finding my way!" said Ana. "It also became evident that my classic style was not a niche item, I was not a niche item and I saw my trajectory changing."
What Ana saw was that she was becoming more than just a stunning hair stylist and makeup artist. Her ability to articulate, project her as a great interviewer and host not only in radio but tv and several Hollywood Glam events.
With the upcoming production of her new TV series "Touching Lives with Ana Vergara" getting ready to shoot late spring 2023, rise she will. Her new show is in preproduction and produced by Gregg Sharp. "My show will concentrate on working with the Latino and Multi-Cultural People of LA to start and then we would like to take the message across the country. " said Vergara. "The message is Hope and Help and that is what I am ready to do!"
We are excited to see the release of Ana's show and look to see this blooming rose continue to grow! “Ana is the epitome of a Boss! She is professional, articulate and has high expectations of everyone she works with! I’m super happy to be involved in her project!” Gregg Sharp is the Executive Producer, G2F TV and Film Studios, Garage2Fitness LLC owner.
She is unveiling a whole new chapter of her professional career as being lately introduce as b actress in some acting roles and starting to take off in the acting world. As is well known Ana Vergara is married to actor Adam Mendoza for several years.
