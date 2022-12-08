PennDOT Wraps Up 2022 Construction Season in East Central PA

​ Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 executives met today in Kutztown to announce the completion of a successful 2022 construction season that included over 100 projects worth an estimated $700 million to repair, reconstruct and improve state highways and bridges across Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.





“From smaller paving projects to larger bridge replacement or interstate highway projects, we are focused on improving as many roads and bridges as possible,” District 5 Executive Michael W. Rebert said during a media event in Maxatawny Township, Berks County. “Our team of design, construction and maintenance employees along with our planning partners work together to ensure this region has a reliable transportation system.”





The announcement was made at the project office for the intersection improvement project at U.S. 222, Route 863 and Schantz Road. This project is currently replacing a signalized intersection with a roundabout under a $14.2 million contract.





Work in 2022 included replacing or repairing approximately 31 bridges, paving approximately 116 miles of roadways, and seal coating over 200 miles of roadways.





PennDOT District 5 has more than 60 projects currently under construction valued at more than $500 million. Several of the projects are supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $50 million in additional funding to the District 5 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:





• Reading Area Transportation Study will receive at least $18.4 million more;

• Lehigh Valley Transportation Study will receive at least $20.3 million more; and

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance will receive at least $12.1 million more.





“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a welcome boost that is positively impacting our regional transportation program,” Rebert added.





Some of the notable projects completed in 2022 include:

• Intersection improvements on Route 222 in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, $26.7 million;

• Rehabilitation of Route 248 in East Penn Township, Franklin Township, Lower Towamensing Township, Bowmanstown Borough, Palmerton Borough and Parryville Borough, Carbon County, $14.2 million;

• Rehabilitation of the Tilghman Street Bridge over the Lehigh River, Norfolk Southern Railroad, waterfront development and local streets in the City of Allentown, Lehigh County, $25 million;

• Replacement of the Route 447 bridge over Goose Pond Run in Barrett Township, Monroe County, $1.2 million;

• Milling, patching, paving, new guiderail, and line painting on Route 209 in Hamilton Township and Stroud Township, Monroe County, $3 million;

• Milling, patching, paving, new guiderail, and line painting on Route 611 in Williams Township, Northampton County, $2.7 million;

• Milling, patching, paving, bridge deck waterproofing, new guiderail, and line painting on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, North Manheim Township, and Orwigsburg Borough, Schuylkill County, $7 million; and

• Resurfacing of Route 924 in West Mahanoy Township, Mahanoy Township, Frackville Borough, Gilberton Borough, and Shenandoah Borough, Schuylkill County, $6.4 million.

Notable projects that will continue or begin next year are:

• Project to improve Interstate 78 including patching, milling, paving and bridge preservation in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties, $23.3 million;

• Reconstruction of I-78 between Exit 35 and Lehigh County line in Greenwich Township, Berks County, $168.3 million;

• Reconstruction and widening of I-78, including rehabilitating the bridge over the Schuylkill River and upgrading the Route 61 interchange, in Tilden Township and Hamburg Borough, Berks County, $125.6 million;

• Reconstruction and widening of Route 443 in Lehighton Borough and Mahoning Township, Carbon County, $21.2 million;

• Installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 222, Route 863 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, $14.2 million;

• Project to improve Route 33 including patching, milling, paving and bridge preservation in Monroe and Northampton counties, $9.5 million;

• Project to improve Route 22 including patching, milling, paving and bridge preservation in Bethlehem Township and Hanover Township, Northampton County, $20.6 million;

• Milling and paving of Route 22 in Bethlehem Township, Palmer Township and Wilson Borough and Route 33 in Bethlehem Township and Palmer Township, Northampton County, $13.6 million; and

• Replacing the Route 443/Columbia Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Schuylkill Haven Borough, Schuylkill County, $4.2 million.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.





MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

