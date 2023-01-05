Laser Cleaning Franchise, Advanced Laser Restoration, Announces New Franchise Location for Oklahoma
The brand will be taking its services to Tulsa for the very first time and seeks continued expansion throughout 2023.
In 2023 we will be focusing on expanding into all states in the US, Canada, and Australia in an effort to meet the market demand for this new and exciting technology application.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mobile laser cleaning service, Advanced Laser Restoration, has just announced its very first franchise sold. The new franchise will operate within Tulsa, Oklahoma and is owned by franchisee Mark Reed.
"Mark came in contact with Advanced Laser Restoration by seeing us on Instagram. He was a lead software developer at Raytheon Technologies and was looking for a change,” stated Director of Sales Greg Price.
The brand first developed its franchise model this year, launching sales this fall. Momentum is already building for the innovative, tech-driven restoration brand, attracting those who are seeking entrepreneurship backed by support.
“Corporate jobs are demanding with very little appreciation shown and no upside in most cases. Mark expressed he wanted to build something for himself and ALR was a great opportunity,” said Price. “We are excited to have Mark as our first franchisee and can't wait to see him build up his territory into the future empire we know it will be."
Advanced Laser Restoration operates through a mobile model, offering state-of-the-art solutions for rust, paint, and chemical stripping. All services are eco-friendly, chemical-free, quiet, and require minimal set-up. The company has plans for broader expansion over the next year. “No more messy sandblasting and dangerous chemical stripping is a huge benefit of laser cleaning” says Price.
“In 2023 we will be focusing on expanding into all states in the US, Canada, and Australia in an effort to meet the market demand for this new and exciting technology application,” stated Price.
Advanced Laser Restoration is seeking new franchisees to join its quickly growing network. All franchise partners gain an exclusive territory, experience a three-phase training program, and have access to on-demand support. Franchisees also benefit from the brand’s multi-channel marketing and sales efforts and key industry partnerships. To learn more about Advanced Laser Restoration’s franchise opportunity, visit www.advancedlaserrestoration.com/our-system.
ABOUT Advanced Laser Restoration
Advanced Laser Restoration is on a mission to deliver the best mobile laser cleaning services in the industry by providing eco-friendly, chemical-free, safe, and cost-efficient cleaning solutions that harness the power of laser technology. Advanced Laser Restoration is a unique player within the industry, functioning as one of the only laser cleaning franchises in the market today. To find out more visit www.advancedlaserrestoration.com.
