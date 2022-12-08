STIWA US, Inc. to expand and relocate new North American headquarters in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – STIWA US, Inc., a company of the STIWA Group, today announced plans to expand and relocate its new North American headquarters in York County. The company’s $30 million investment will create 48 new jobs over the next five years.

Headquartered in Austria, STIWA US, Inc. is an advanced automation company, specializing in high performance automation with a focus on individual customer and product requirements. The company’s expertise in serving the automotive, fittings and medical markets contributed to its growth over the last 50 years.

Relocating its headquarters, to include manufacturing operations, from Fort Mill to Rock Hill at Porter and Long Meadow roads, STIWA US, Inc.’s expansion includes a new facility which will serve as the company’s new North American headquarters. From this location, the company will be able to readily engage with U.S.-based companies on their specific needs, including new mobility and electrical equipment markets.

The relocation is expected to be complete by September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the STIWA US, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“STIWA US, Inc. has been in the greater Charlotte area since 2016. We are excited that with our future new North American headquarters in Rock Hill we will be able to lift our abilities and services to a new level. The site and the city of Rock Hill also offer us enough opportunities to continue on our planned path to grow and to be able to supply our North American customers with excellent products in automation and parts manufacturing.” -STIWA US, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andreas Prokesch

“With the expansion of STIWA US, Inc., South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to lead our state’s thriving economy. We are proud to be home to this growing company’s new North American headquarters and look forward to their continued success in York County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“More and more, international companies are discovering that South Carolina provides the pro-business climate where they can find ongoing success. Congratulations to STIWA US, Inc. for their continued growth in South Carolina, and our state proudly welcomes the international manufacturer’s new North American headquarters to York County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The city of Rock Hill is excited to see additional investment in the city of Rock Hill’s Interstate-77 Commerce Corridor. Manufacturing jobs are the backbone of sustainable growth and opportunities in our community. This commitment by STIWA US, Inc. serves as a testament to others looking to locate in Rock Hill of our business-friendly environment and the city's continuous investments in infrastructure necessary for businesses to succeed in today's world.” -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

“Today's announcement by STIWA US, Inc. is exciting, as they will not only provide quality new jobs for our area, but also add to our expanding manufacturing footprint here. We are proud they chose to establish and now grow their specialized operations here in York County. We look forward to watching them grow and succeed.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

FIVE FAST FACTS