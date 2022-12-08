Office of the Governor – News Release: Gov. Green Issues Flag Order for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Submit Release
HONOLULU, HI — At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. Josh B. Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

“Today, the First Lady and I were able to honor in solemn remembrance at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial the sacrifices of the thousands of men and women who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, during an attack that shook Hawai‘i and our nation,” said Gov. Green.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

