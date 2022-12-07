Submit Release
F&G Commission conference call meeting set for Dec. 12

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will be meeting via conference call on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. to discuss future plans for the hiring of the Fish and Game director position. Members of the public can visit a regional office and listen in to the meeting via conference call.  

There will be no public comment opportunity for this meeting. 

The decision comes in light of Fish and Game director Ed Schriever's recent retirement announcement on Nov. 30. To read more, check out the press release

