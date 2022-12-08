Lake Restoration Program draft 2022 Report and 2023 Plan available for public comment

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Lake Restoration Program is accepting comments on the newly released draft 2022 Lake Restoration Report and 2023 Plan, through December 21.

The report is available for review at www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Lake-Restoration. It highlights restoration projects completed around the state in State Fiscal Year 2022 and outlines plans for upcoming restoration projects.

The Lake Restoration Program works with communities and stakeholders across Iowa to improve water quality and recreational opportunities at publicly-owned lakes. Since the program’s creation in 2006, the Iowa legislature has invested over $139 million in the lake restoration program. To date, DNR and project partners have completed restoration activities at 30 lakes. Currently, the program is completing projects at an additional 21 lakes, and developing new projects at 14 lakes statewide.

Since 2006, 39 shallow lake/wetlands projects have also been completed, improving over 14,000 wetland acres. The program maintains a list of publicly-owned lakes and shallow lakes/wetlands prioritized for restoration.

Major projects completed in 2022 include a $4.3 million investment at Blue Lake, located within Lewis and Clark State Park (Monona County), and a $900 investment at Silver Lake (Dickinson County). Major projects planned for 2023 include watershed and in-lake restoration work at Otter Creek Lake County Park (Tama County), and dredging at Black Hawk Lake (Sac County). Additionally, several large-scale shallow lake/wetland restoration projects are underway, including projects at Garlock Slough and West Swan Lake (both in Dickinson County).

Comments may be submitted through December 21 via email to George.antoniou@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to George Antoniou, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.