Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004467
TROOPER: Kyle Fecher
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2022 at 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: K and L Ct, Sharon
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Tucker Lapoint
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to K and L Ct, in the town of Sharon, to a report of a motor vehicle crash. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment with the operator, Tucker Lapoint. Lapoint was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug. Lapoint was processed at the Royalton Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in Windsor County Court. An analysis of Lapoint’s blood by the Vermont Forensics Lab showed that Lapoint had drugs in his system.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 at 0800
COURT: Windsor County
MUG SHOT:No
