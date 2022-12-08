Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2004467

TROOPER: Kyle Fecher                          

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2022 at 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: K and L Ct, Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Tucker Lapoint                        

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to K and L Ct, in the town of Sharon, to a report of a motor vehicle crash. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment with the operator, Tucker Lapoint. Lapoint was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug. Lapoint was processed at the Royalton Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in Windsor County Court. An analysis of Lapoint’s blood by the Vermont Forensics Lab showed that Lapoint had drugs in his system.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 at 0800  

COURT: Windsor County     

MUG SHOT:No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

