Personal trainer at The Houstonian Club chosen to represent the USA on the path to the 2024 Paris Olympics

It's been an honor and privilege to have been one of ten men selected to represent the USA in the first of seven qualifying competitions for the Paris 2024 Olympics.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt McCullough, a certified personal trainer at The Houstonian Club, won the 2022 USA Weightlifting 67kg Senior National Champion at the USAW Senior National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, McCullough is among the strongest weightlifters in the world, competing in Bogota, Colombia, in the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships. This competition is the first qualifying tournament for weightlifters on the path to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
"Ever since I watched the World Weightlifting Championships in Houston in 2015, I wondered what it would be like to compete on such a huge stage. It has been my number one goal to compete internationally since I began training in 2017," said McCullough. "It's been an honor and privilege to have been one of ten men selected to represent the USA in the first of seven qualifying competitions for the Paris 2024 Olympics."
The Houstonian Club, the 185,000-square-foot luxury fitness facility where McCullough works and exercises regularly, is the only fitness club in Houston to be awarded Platinum Club status by Platinum Clubs of America. The members-only club features state-of-the-art equipment, three resort temperature-controlled pools, an indoor tennis center, a basketball court, and fitness expertise from knowledgeable instructors and personal trainers. The Houstonian Club is wrapping up a 23.5-million-dollar renovation that overhauled more than 70 percent of the facilities. Part of a $65-million master plan project for the entire Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa property, renovations include enhancements to its workout facilities, community spaces and amenities.
McCullough, who has an M.S. in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University, feels that his well-balanced understanding of athletic development and sports performance helps his clients to meet their fitness goals.
"I know what weightlifting has done for my body athletically and what exercises/techniques are useful for different clientele. Additionally, cutting weight for competitions has helped me with fat loss strategies," says the personal trainer. "Competing and having success at such a high level has also given me invaluable experience that I pass on to my clients regularly."
As for the future, the Olympic hopeful says he will continue to compete for the chance to make it to Paris in 2024. He credits the support of his co-workers and clients at The Houstonian Club for helping him make it as far as he has. McCullough hopes to continue teaching clients how to better themselves through fitness and working on his weightlifting ambitions as long as he can.
"I wouldn't be able to compete or train at this level without the tremendous support from my community," said McCullough. "It still feels surreal that what started as a hobby has turned into a passion and is taking me to places I never thought I would be."
Photos available here.
