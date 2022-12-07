Tenaya Therapeutics Appoints Amy Burroughs to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced the appointment of Amy Burroughs to its Board of Directors. Ms. Burroughs currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleave Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel medicines for oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Burroughs to the Tenaya Board. Her substantial and diverse industry experience in the development and commercial launch of innovative products will be directly relevant to our efforts as we advance our pipeline of targeted therapeutics for rare and prevalent forms of heart disease,” said Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Tenaya. “Ms. Burroughs is well-positioned to help Tenaya lay the foundation to become a fully integrated company capable of discovering, developing and commercializing novel genetic therapies.”

Ms. Burroughs brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and life science industries, with a focus on drug development and commercial planning. Before joining Cleave, Ms. Burroughs served as Executive in Residence at 5AM Ventures, and as a senior advisor to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, a 5AM portfolio company. Prior to that she founded the Ventral Group, a strategic life sciences consulting and investor advisory firm for high-growth healthcare companies. Earlier in her career, Ms. Burroughs served as Chief Commercial Officer and head of business development of APT Pharmaceuticals and Commercial Team Leader at Genentech, managing strategy and communications while contributing to the successful launches of Xolair®, Raptiva®, Rituxan® RA and Lucentis®. She began her career in industry with Procter & Gamble, where she was a key contributor to the launch of Aleve®. Ms. Burroughs earned a Bachelor of Arts in computer science and a minor in economics from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. Burroughs sits on the board of DiaMedica Therapeutics.

“I have been impressed by Tenaya’s bold mission, deep and differentiated pipeline, and strong track record of execution against ambitious goals with a diverse and talented team,” said Ms. Burroughs. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and Board to support Tenaya’s continued progress and advancement of first-in-class therapeutic candidates intended to improve the lives of individuals and families fighting severe heart disease.”

In conjunction with Ms. Burroughs’ appointment, Tenaya also announced that Eli Casdin, Chief Investment Officer of Casdin Capital, is stepping down from the Board of Directors to focus on other commitments following more than three years of service.

“On behalf of the Tenaya Board of Directors, I’d like to convey our appreciation for Mr. Casdin’s leadership and involvement during his tenure as a Board member. His strategic insights have greatly contributed to Tenaya’s evolution from a preclinical-stage, private company to a clinical-stage, publicly traded company with cGMP manufacturing capabilities,” said David Goeddel, Ph.D., Chair of Tenaya’s Board of Directors and Managing Partner at The Column Group. “We welcome Ms. Burroughs to our Board and look forward to her wealth of industry expertise supporting Tenaya’s future evolution and growth.”

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

