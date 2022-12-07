Submit Release
News Release: Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

495 Acres of Farmland Protected Forever

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 7, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five  new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.

“Thanks to these farmers and all the farmers that volunteer to sell and extinguish their development rights through the MALPF program. Due to their commitment, the land base is protected for the agricultural industry, which as Maryland’s largest industry, is critical to the state’s economy, environment, food supply and quality of life,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “

View a list of the MALPF easements broken down by county here. These newly-approved easements will help the state meet its Chesapeake Bay goal of conserving and preserving over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030.

MALPF was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers that forever protects prime farmland and woodland. For more information, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

The Board of Public Works is comprised of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot​.

###

