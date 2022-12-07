Update: NUMEROUS AGENCIES RESPOND TO BODY FOUND NEAR BURNT VEHICLE

December 7, 2022

Decatur County, Iowa - On November 26, 2022, Decatur County deputies were dispatched to 20210-272nd Avenue east of Leon on the report of a deceased male. Responding deputies found 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon deceased in a field beside his burned vehicle. A joint investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Division of Criminal Investigation showed that Moulds' vehicle became stuck in the field and caught fire. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner determined there was no physical trauma discovered that would have caused Moulds' death. The final autopsy findings are pending toxicology.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.

November 27, 2022

Decatur County, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Decatur County Sheriff's Office as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.

On 11-26-2022 at 0428 pm the Decatur County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burnt vehicle with a deceased subject, nearby, in a field 3-4 miles east of Leon IA. The Decatur County Sheriff's Office requested additional assistance from Iowa DCI, State Patrol and DNR. Neither the vehicle or the victim could be immediately identified. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has contacted surrounding area agencies inquiring about any missing person reports. This case remains under investigation and is pending autopsy results. Law enforcement does not suspect any nefarious activity at this time.



Further information will be released as it becomes available.