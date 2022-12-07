Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC partners with iSHANG – a subsidiary of Coinstreet Partners to build an NFT Marketplace

Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC Coinstreet Partners iSHANG NFT Marketplace

Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC offers iSHANG consulting and advisory services to tokenize real-world collectibles and IPs to create an NFT marketplace that

WILMINGTON, DELWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSHANG is a subsidiary of Coinstreet partners (a leading consultancy and investment firm in the digital asset space since 2017) focusing on NFT-related businesses. iSHANG focuses on NFT and Web 3.0 business. iSHANG operates a B2B NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service) platform that provides enterprises with different types of NFT applications and vertical solutions.

The iSHANG NaaS platform enables these businesses to launch tailored, brand-based NFT campaigns and incorporate NFT technology into their business processes and service offerings while capturing Web 3.0 opportunities. iSHANG also operates a B2C NFT 3.0 marketplace that provides IP licensing, NFT creative design, minting, drops launchpad, and a P2P trading platform.

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning TechFin service and solution provider offering premium financial services firm for private wealth and a professional advisory and consulting firm in Blockchain, Digital Asset, Defi, and FinTech sectors. Coinstreet's vision is to use new alternative assets such as tokenized assets, digitized securities, and NFT (non-fungible tokens), collectively referred to as TADS (Tokenized Asset & Digitized Securities), to provide additional global fundraising means for high-quality companies and to provide professional investors to high-quality alternative investment opportunities.

Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC partnered with iSHANG – Coinstreet partners to create an NFT marketplace. We assisted them in creating a comprehensive strategy that would help iSHANG clarify why they are launching in the market and create a plan to engage with the customer and increase market presence. Ruskin Felix Barar, Founder of RFC, stated, "We want to support the business in carrying out every aspect of its strategy, including ideation, smart contract development, execution, marketing, design, branding, and project listing on major exchanges."

In this NFT marketplace, the consumer needs a crypto wallet to store and trade their best NFT tokens. Users must create an account, upload digital works, and sell their work on the marketplace. iSHANG provides non-regulated token business, which in turn provides users with NFT, loyalty, membership, identity, voting, coupon, single-purpose payment token, etc. We assisted iSHANG in tokenizing real-world art collectibles content and IPs.

Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC also helped iSHANG create a multi-metaverse platform that would bridge interoperable NFTs to serve as an entry point into Web 3.0 for multiple metaverses. We would help them to build Web 3.0 social selling and affiliate programs for consumable goods with a revolutionary incentive system using NFTs.

Apart from creating the NFT marketplace, we also created the equity fundraising plan for iSHANG. We helped them with the MVP platform creation, full commercial launch, iSHANG token centralized exchange and the international expansion of the marketplace.

About Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC

Founded by Ruskin Felix Barar, RFC is an end-to-end consulting and strategy firm that provides services in blockchain, consulting, strategy, research and private Equity. With over 60 projects in the blockchain space, the services provided by RF for digital assets consist of Business strategy, Platform development, Game development, Coin distribution and supply management, Risk mitigation plan, Capital raising, Valuation services, Tokenomics, game design document, launching of the cryptocurrency, IDOS, STO/ICO planning and technical project execution and social media Management.

The company has worked with over 500 clients on long-term engagements and is one of the leading firms to have worked with entities like the Reserve Bank of India, European Space Agency, Citi Bank, Al Zarooni Investments, among others.

The company is also active in Private Equity and has raised $50 Million for its clients in 2022.

The entity is run with the main guiding principles of integrity, quality, excellence and professionalism. They are the cornerstones of all our endeavors. We aim to deliver quality to our clients through bringing viability into their projects and businesses while ensuring business excellence, competitive guidance and expert market intelligence.