Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman's Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced third quarter financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022.

“We executed our strategic initiatives and reported strong sales and earnings results in the third quarter, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “The investments made over the last few years to enhance our omnichannel capabilities have strengthened the overall foundation of the business. Moving forward, we will continue to closely manage the business with discipline and rigor, and maintain focus on leveraging our investments while accelerating the growth of our store footprint to reach more customers nationwide.”

For the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022:

  • Net sales were $359.7 million, a decrease of 10.3%, compared to $401.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The net sales decrease was primarily due to lower demand across most product categories as we continued to experience the impact of consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns. This decrease, however, was partially offset by the opening of 11 new stores since October 30, 2021. Compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 net sales increased 48.3% from $242.5 million.

  • Same store sales decreased 15.0% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the same period of 2019, same store sales increased 19.5%.

  • Gross profit was $120.8 million or 33.6% of net sales, compared to $129.6 million or 32.3% of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The 130 basis point improvement, as a percentage of net sales, can be attributed to increased product margins, favorable shipping, freight, and logistical expenses, and favorable product mix.

  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $102.3 million, an increase of 2.3%, compared to $100.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. This increase was primarily due to resuming our pre-pandemic marketing and travel related activities during the quarter, as well as higher depreciation, rent and management recruiting expenses due to new store openings. These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition costs due to the terminated merger and increased store operating efficiencies.

  • Net income was $12.9 million, compared to net income of $21.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $13.1 million, compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $29.1 million, compared to $39.3 million in the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.49 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.34 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022:

  • Net sales were $1.02 billion, a decrease of 6.4%, compared to $1.09 billion in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. This net sales decrease was primarily driven by lower demand across most product categories as we anniversaried the increased demand driven by the impact of the COVID-19 economic stimulus dollars and current consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns, which were partially offset by the opening of 11 new stores since October 30, 2021.

  • Same store sales decreased 12.1% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This decrease was primarily due to lower sales demand across most product categories due to inflationary pressures and difficult year-over-year comparisons. Compared to fiscal year 2019, same store sales for the first nine months of 2022 increased 28.8%.

  • Gross profit was $337.5 million or 33.1% of net sales, compared to $353.7 million or 32.5% of net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This year-over-year improvement was due to increased overall product margins, and decreased shipping, freight, and logistical expenses.

  • SG&A expenses increased to $295.4 million or 29.0% of net sales, compared with $286.3 million or 26.3% of net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This increase was primarily due to resuming our normal pre-pandemic marketing and travel related activities during the period, as well as higher depreciation, rent and management recruiting expenses due to new store openings. These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition costs due to the terminated merger and increased store operating efficiencies.

  • Net income was $29.5 million, compared to net income of $50.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $30.4 million, compared to adjusted net income of $54.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $72.7 million compared to $98.0 million in the prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.71, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.13 in the first nine months of last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73, compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.23 in the prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

Balance sheet and capital allocation highlights as of October 29, 2022:

  • The Company ended the quarter with net debt of $102.5 million, comprised of $2.6 million of cash on hand and $105.1 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

  • Total liquidity was $195.5 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, comprised of $192.9 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $2.6 million of cash on hand.

  • During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock in the open market, returning $10.4 million to shareholders. As of the end of the third quarter, the Company had $12.6 million of remaining capacity under its authorized repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $370 million to $385 million, anticipating that same store sales will be down 13% to 9% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.35. This implies our full-year 2022 net sales will be in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.405 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full-year in the range of $0.98 and $1.08.

As we look to fiscal year 2023, we expect to accelerate the growth of our fleet and currently anticipate opening between 13 and 18 new stores during the year. This would be the highest number of new stores opened in a single year.

Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse said, “Our guidance for the fourth quarter considers ongoing consumer inflationary pressures and a challenging macroeconomic environment, which we are carefully navigating. We will maintain our discipline with expense management and capital allocation as we continue to execute on our short and long-term strategic initiatives.”

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for December 7, 2022, at 5:00PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sportsmans.com.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted net income as net income plus expenses incurred relating to costs incurred for the recruitment and hiring of key members of management, expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC and recognized tax benefits, as applicable. We define adjusted diluted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, pre-opening expenses and costs incurred for the recruitment and hiring of key members of management.  The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to have sufficient inventory of products in demand by our customers and our guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", “opportunity”, "plan", "future", “ahead” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: current and future government regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company’s products and ability to conduct its business; the Company’s retail-based business model; general economic, market and other conditions and changes in consumer spending; macroeconomic factors, such as political trends, social unrest, inflationary pressures, and recessionary trends; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States; competition in the outdoor activities and specialty retail market; changes in consumer demands; the Company’s expansion into new markets and planned growth; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
     
  For the Thirteen Weeks Ended  
                         
  October 29,
2022		     % of net
sales		   October 30,
2021		     % of net
sales		   YOY
Variance		  
Net sales $ 359,720     100.0 %   $ 401,014     100.0 %   $ (41,294 )
Cost of goods sold   238,898     66.4 %     271,392     67.7 %     (32,494 )
Gross profit   120,822     33.6 %     129,622     32.3 %     (8,800 )
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative expenses   102,322     28.4 %     99,974     24.9 %     2,348  
Income from operations   18,500     5.2 %     29,648     7.4 %     (11,148 )
Interest expense   1,187     0.3 %     413     0.1 %     774  
Income before income tax expense   17,313     4.9 %     29,235     7.3 %     (11,922 )
Income tax expense   4,436     1.2 %     7,372     1.8 %     (2,936 )
Net income $ 12,877     3.7 %   $ 21,863     5.5 %   $ (8,986 )
                         
Earnings per share                        
Basic $ 0.34         $ 0.50         $ (0.16 )
Diluted $ 0.33         $ 0.49         $ (0.16 )
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding                        
Basic   38,414           43,878           (5,464 )
Diluted   38,681           44,582           (5,901 )
                               


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
                         
  October 29,
2022		     % of net
sales		   October 30,
2021		     % of net
sales		   YOY
Variance		  
Net sales $ 1,020,246     100.0 %   $ 1,089,784     100.0 %   $ (69,538 )
Cost of goods sold   682,794     66.9 %     736,061     67.5 %     (53,267 )
Gross profit   337,452     33.1 %     353,723     32.5 %     (16,271 )
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative expenses   295,430     29.0 %     286,263     26.3 %     9,167  
Income from operations   42,022     4.1 %     67,460     6.2 %     (25,438 )
Interest expense   2,521     0.2 %     905     0.1 %     1,616  
Income before income tax expense   39,501     3.9 %     66,555     6.1 %     (27,054 )
Income tax expense   10,012     1.0 %     16,519     1.5 %     (6,507 )
Net income $ 29,489     2.9 %   $ 50,036     4.6 %   $ (20,547 )
                         
Earnings per share                        
Basic $ 0.71         $ 1.14         $ (0.43 )
Diluted $ 0.71         $ 1.13         $ (0.42 )
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding                        
Basic   41,438           43,809           (2,371 )
Diluted   41,672           44,471           (2,799 )
                               


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
             
    October 29,     January 29,  
    2022     2022  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,560     $ 57,018  
Accounts receivable, net     1,685       1,937  
Merchandise inventories     485,156       386,560  
Prepaid expenses and other     19,182       21,955  
  Total current assets     508,583       467,470  
Operating lease right of use asset     267,842       243,047  
Property and equipment, net     147,031       128,304  
Goodwill     1,496       1,496  
Definite lived intangibles, net     404       264  
  Total assets   $ 925,356     $ 840,581  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 130,119     $ 58,916  
Accrued expenses     93,054       109,012  
Income taxes payable     4,984       9,500  
Operating lease liability, current     43,440       40,924  
Revolving line of credit     105,064       66,054  
  Total current liabilities     376,661       284,406  
Long-term liabilities:            
Deferred income taxes     4,294       5,779  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent     261,095       236,227  
  Total long-term liabilities     265,389       242,006  
  Total liabilities     642,050       526,412  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 37,697 and 43,880 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     377       439  
Additional paid-in capital     79,169       90,851  
Accumulated earnings     203,760       222,879  
  Total stockholders' equity     283,306       314,169  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 925,356     $ 840,581  
                 


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
    Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
    October 29,     October 30,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 29,489     $ 50,036  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation of property and equipment     22,961       18,778  
Amortization of deferred financing fees     146       188  
Amortization of definite lived intangible     51       23  
Noncash lease expense     21,169       21,204  
Deferred income taxes     (1,486 )     (558 )
Stock-based compensation     3,526       2,236  
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:            
 Accounts receivable, net     252       (103 )
 Operating lease liabilities     (18,580 )     (20,915 )
 Merchandise inventories     (98,596 )     (185,063 )
 Prepaid expenses and other     3,135       (781 )
 Accounts payable     68,327       41,723  
 Accrued expenses     (11,369 )     (2,694 )
 Income taxes payable and receivable     (4,516 )     (2,417 )
   Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     14,509       (78,343 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired     (38,477 )     (38,463 )
    Net cash used in investing activities     (38,477 )     (38,463 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Net borrowings on line of credit     39,010       57,551  
Decrease in book overdraft     (5,113 )     (1,382 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan     525        
Payments to acquire treasury stock     (62,411 )      
Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units     (1,993 )     (2,356 )
Payment of deferred financing costs     (508 )      
    Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (30,490 )     53,813  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (54,458 )     (62,993 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     57,018       65,525  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 2,560     $ 2,532  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Cash paid during the period for:            
Interest, net of amounts capitalized   $ 2,349     $ 905  
Income taxes, net of refunds     16,014       19,494  
             
Supplemental schedule of noncash activities:            
Noncash change in operating lease right of use asset and operating lease liabilities from remeasurement of existing leases and addition of new leases   $ 46,050     $ 27,979  
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 7,223     $ 6,606  
                 


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)		  
   
Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP dilutive earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share:  
                                 
    For the Thirteen Weeks Ended     For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
    October 29,
2022		     October 30,
2021		     October 29,
2022		     October 30,
2021		  
Numerator:                                
Net income   $   12,877     $   21,863     $   29,489     $   50,036  
Acquisition costs (3)       -         1,113         -         6,419  
Executive transition costs (4)       289         -         1,214         -  
Less tax benefit       (75 )       (301 )       (316 )       (1,733 )
Adjusted net income   $   13,091     $   22,675     $   30,387     $   54,722  
                                 
Denominator:                                
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding       38,681         44,582         41,672         44,471  
                                 
Reconciliation of earnings per share:                                
Dilutive earnings per share   $   0.33     $   0.49     $   0.71     $   1.13  
Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator       0.01         0.02         0.02         0.10  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $   0.34     $   0.51     $   0.73     $   1.23  
                                 
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:                                
    For the Thirteen Weeks Ended     For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
    October 29,
2022		     October 30,
2021		     October 29,
2022		     October 30,
2021		  
Net income   $   12,877     $   21,863     $   29,489     $   50,036  
Interest expense       1,187         413         2,521         905  
Income tax expense (benefit)       4,436         7,372         10,012         16,519  
Depreciation and amortization       7,839         6,665         23,012         18,801  
Stock-based compensation expense (1)       1,077         194         3,526         2,237  
Pre-opening expenses (2)       1,432         1,712         2,936         3,090  
Acquisition costs (3)       -         1,113         -         6,419  
Executive transition costs (4)       289         -         1,214         -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $   29,137     $   39,332     $   72,710     $   98,007  
                                 
(1) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan.  
(2) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location.  
(3) The 13 and 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021, included $1.1 and $6.4 million of expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with Great Outdoors Group.  
(4) Expenses incurred relating to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring.  
   


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)		  
   
Reconciliation of fourth quarter 2022 guidance:  
             
    Estimated Q4 '22  
    Low     High  
Numerator:            
Net income (loss)   $ 9,100     $ 12,700  
Executive transition Costs (1)   $ 200     $ 400  
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ 9,300     $ 13,100  
Denominator:            
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     37,700       37,700  
             
Reconciliation of earnings per share:            
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.24     $ 0.34  
Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator     0.01       0.01  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.25     $ 0.35  
             
(1) Expenses incurred relating to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring.  
             

