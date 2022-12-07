Global Hosiery Market receiving tremendous Push due to Increased Partnership with Sporting Events; Market to reach US$ 82 Billion by 2032

The women segment by demography is expected to occupy a 65% market share and is expected to dominate the global market during 2022-2032.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the hosiery market is expected to grow at a value of 5% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. By the year 2032, the global market for deodorants and antiperspirants is expected to rise to a market valuation of US$ 82 Billion. By considering the demands of the industry, businesses are creating a variety of cutting-edge fabric designs. Currently, some of the most popular types include striped tights, stirrup tights, python print tights, and patterned over-the-knee socks.



They can rapidly and precisely cut the fabric's edges with these technologies while also sealing the edges to stop fraying. They are modernizing their hosiery lines to incorporate materials with antibacterial silver treatments, high levels of elasticity, and weather resistance. In order to promote blood flow, people choose for more durable elastic materials that can provide proper compression. The market is on strong growth trajectories as a result of the launch of products that could satisfy the desire for new sets of capabilities and offer new health benefits. The growing demand for hosiery in the sports industry supports these developments. The increased popularity of gear that improves athletic performance while minimizing muscle damage and injuries is another important factor boosting the growth of the hosiery industry. However, with the rising prices of the raw materials and super-premium products are expected to hinder the market growth.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=121

Region-wise, the growth of the US hosiery sector is being driven by consumer demand for stylish and comfortable fabric goods. The widespread use of online stores promotes interaction between customers and brands. Businesses use big data analytics and machine learning to assess the needs of their customers, producing advertisements in response to the findings. Additionally, a dedicated branch of athletic diplomacy has ensured the uninterrupted continuation of both domestic and international sporting events. Numerous events with substantial sponsorship agreements as a result have altered the American scene.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global hosiery market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 50.7 Billion

In 2022, the women segment by demography is expected to occupy a 65% market share and is expected to dominate the global market during 2022-2032.

The online sales channel segment is projected to hold a global market share of 40% in 2022

The U.S is predicted to acquire 45% of the global market share in 2022 and grow with a 5.1% CAGR during 2022-2032.

China is forecast to have a CAGR of 5.2% over the projection period of 2022- 2032.



“The hosiery industry is expected to expand rapidly due to its enhanced usage by the athletes and changings trends to provide support and protection to the body. Such developments will open up new avenues during the forecast period,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in the Hosiery Market Report

By Product :

Body Stockings

Compression Stockings

Knee-High/Hold-Ups Hosiery

Stockings

Socks

Tights

Toe Socks



By Demography :

Hosiery for Men

Hosiery for Women

Hosiery Market by Price Range :

Economy-Priced Hosiery

Mid-Priced Hosiery

Premium-Priced Hosiery

Super Premium-Priced Hosiery

By Sales Channel :

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channels

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=121

Competitive Landscape

Blackstone and Spanx Inc. announced in 2021 that they had struck a legally binding deal whereby the latter would pay US$ 1.2 billion for the latter's majority stake in the company. The acquisition would increase SPANX's global reach, hasten its already rapid digital transformation, expand its online e-commerce presence, and reaffirm its commitment to creating ground-breaking, innovative products for its customers across a wider range of categories.

Adidas organized a virtual Investor & Media Day in 2021 to introduce its fresh "Own the Game" approach. The main strategic objectives of "Own the Game" are to strengthen the Adidas brand's reputation, create a standout customer experience, and expand the business' environmental initiatives. The revamped strategy is anticipated to significantly increase sales, profitability, and market share up until 2025.

Key Companies Profiled:-

Spanx Inc.

Adidas AG

Nordstrom Inc.

Wolford AG

Jockey International, Inc.

Golden Lady Company S.p.A.

L Brands, Inc.

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/121

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hosiery market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on hosiery market analysis by hosiery market report by product type (body stockings, compression stockings, hold-ups, socks, tights, toe socks, stockings), by demography (men, women), by price range (economy-priced, mid-priced, premium-priced, super-premium priced), by sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Compression Socks Market: The global compression socks market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to swell 1.6x through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 1 Bn, and reaching US$ 630 Mn by 2021. Treatment for deep vein thrombosis will remain the key application area, slated to reach US$ 900 Mn by 2031.

Paper Pallet Market: When compared with earlier years’ sustainability awareness is propelled to a greater extent which is anticipated to drive demand for economic solutions. Ample government support measures are available to flourish various industries over the forecast period.

Round Corrugated Box Market: In the digital age, people are seamlessly relying on E-cards or messages to greet each other. But when it comes to gifts there is no better alternative to wrappers and corrugated boxes. The most appealing reason that triggers demand for round corrugated boxes is the demand for eco-friendly product packaging solutions.

Skin Packaging Market: The value of the global skin packaging market is US$ 10.2 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for skin packaging equipment and solutions is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 15.1 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 4%.

Fibrous Casings Market: The global fibrous casings market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is this expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.7 billion by 2033-end.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583