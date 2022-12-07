Ahead of a Bumper Festive Season for the Events Industry, HeadBox Says Enquiries Have Been Flooding Through the Platform

After two years of lockdowns, Sydney's events industry is back with a bang, and venue enquiries have been higher than ever as they prepare for the biggest summer events season since the pandemic began.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, Sydneysiders are making up for lost time with a bumper season of events scheduled. After Omicron ravaged last year's summer, with cancellations, lockdowns and density caps affecting the events industry, locals have been keen to secure bookings for the upcoming season.

In the last month, HeadBox says it has seen over $5 million worth of leads come through Lead Feed, nationally. With enquiries being submitted for all types of function venues Sydney-wide, it's an exciting time for the industry.

With over 900 function rooms Sydney-wide available for hire, HeadBox is connecting Sydney bookers with their dream party venues this summer season. For bookers, the process is streamlined and stress-free. They can simply submit their event brief and then HeadBox will share it with suitable venues. Booking, managing and delivering everything in one place takes the hassle out of planning events, plus there are no hidden associated costs.

HeadBox provides a wealth of benefits for venues too, helping them to gain exposure and reach new audiences. All types of venue hire Sydney-wide are already benefitting from HeadBox, proactively sourcing new leads and confirming bookings commission-free. Relevant leads are tailored exactly to their needs, enabling them to increase their occupancy rate with the clients they want, when they need them. The platform's unique Lead Feed software instantly notifies venues of new leads, so they can stay ahead of the competition. With Insights, venues can track their performance with all the key metrics and analytics they need to succeed in one place.

To discover the best in Sydney venue hire or to list a function room, Sydney bookers and venues are invited to get in touch with HeadBox today.

