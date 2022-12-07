Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet December 13 & 14

CHEYENNE, Wyo­—The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet December 13-14, 2022, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building.

Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a workshop led by WYDOT staff. The first activity of the workshop is a drone demonstration that will take place at a WYDOT Salt/Sand Shed, located at mile post 343.6 on the eastbound lane of I-80. Commission members will also attend dinners with WYDOT staff on December 12 and 13, but no official business is to be conducted at either event.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

WAC Meeting Agenda - December 14, 2022